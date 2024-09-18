New feature launch: IBM MQ version 9.3.3

IBM MQ connects applications and systems across hybrid and multicloud environments and is chosen by thousands of businesses worldwide across every industry because of its unparalleled resilience for assured message delivery and security for mission-critical business data.

IBM continues to deliver the latest innovation through Continuous Delivery releases, providing early access to new features ahead of making them available in major releases that have Long Term Support (LTS). LTS releases are available with five years of standard support and up to four years of extended support.

In this post, we’ll look at some of the feature highlights in the v9.3.3 Continuous Delivery release and how you can use them to drive additional value from your IBM MQ solution. v9.3.3 was officially announced on May 9, 2023, and is generally available on June 20, 2023, for hybrid cloud software, IBM MQ Appliance, and in the IBM MQ SaaS Service on IBM Cloud and AWS.