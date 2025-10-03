Introducing Netezza Native Cloud Object Storage (NCOS) support

Netezza is currently available on leading cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure as SaaS and Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) offerings. These public cloud platforms provide object storage that is cheap, scalable and highly capable. For example, AWS S3 is a popular object storage service that can be deployed through an AWS cloud account and scales extremely well while keeping the cost minimal. It is also possible to configure the storage buckets for versioning, redundancy and access control.

With the hybrid storage approach, customers can optionally specify the storage type for a table during creation. If no storage type is defined in the DDL, Netezza automatically selects one based on the database’s default settings or the default system configuration, which are configurable.

Netezza continues to be built upon the concepts of distributed computing and MPP architecture.