Introducing the integration of IBM Power Virtual Server with IBM Key Protect for AIX and Linux

The transfer of data and procedures from legacy systems to the cloud necessitates adherence to current data security protocols and regulations for handling data at rest, data in transit and data in use. It comes as no surprise that organizations have identified security and data protection as the primary obstacles when it comes to migrating sensitive applications and data to the public cloud. Despite the advantages of cloud-ready architectures, such as simplicity and support for microservices, concerns persist regarding the potential mishandling of data by the cloud service provider. Organizations want to encrypt their data in the cloud using their own encryption keys and retain control over and manage these keys.

IBM Power Virtual Server is an IBM infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offering that enables existing or new Power clients to extend their on-premises environments to the cloud. It is used to expand clients’ on-premises servers to modern-day hybrid cloud infrastructures, enabling them to seamlessly move and manage their workloads across cloud and on-premises environments. With Power Virtual Server, businesses can quickly deploy one or more virtual servers running either AIX, Linux or IBM i through the IBM Cloud catalog. Businesses can achieve cost and operational efficiency by reducing their CapEx attached to on-premises infrastructure and the time needed to maintain that infrastructure.

IBM Key Protect for IBM Cloud can be used for client data encryption, and keys can be managed through multi-cloud key management. IBM® Key Protect for IBM Cloud® is a centralized, full-service key management service that provides data-at-rest encryption for your data stored in IBM Cloud using the envelope encryption techniques that leverage FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified cloud-based hardware security modules.

The integration of IBM Power Virtual Server with IBM Key Protect enables enhanced data security through encryption to meet your compliance requirements. Thus, we are pleased to announce the availability of IBM Key Protect for IBM Power Virtual Server. With this announcement, customers have a choice of key management—they can bring their own keys (BYOK) using the Key Protect service or, for highly sensitive data, they can keep their own key (KYOK) with IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services.