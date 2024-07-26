Introducing probable root cause: Enhancing Instana’s Observability

Working with IBM Research®, we designed an algorithm that use causal AI and differential observability to analyze data modalities such as traces and topology to identify unhealthy entities after an incident has been triggered. An entity refers to any component within a system that is monitored using Instana’s support for over 300 technologies. By analyzing various data modalities across your infrastructure, applications and services, we are able to identify the likely causes of application outages and point you toward dashboards that will expedite your investigation.

Additionally, we enrich this information by showcasing possible reasons that this entity may have failed, by showing all of the recent events on the identified probable root cause entity. We also present clear explainability as to why our AI identifies an entity as Probable Root Cause. Probable Root Cause also seamlessly directs you toward relevant metrics, traces and logs to speed up further diagnosis of the problem.

Currently, probable root cause automatically runs on all incidents triggered by smart alerts on the following entity types: