Saurabh Jha Staff Research Scientist/ Product Focal for Instana / AI & Observability, IBM

Saurabh Jha is a Staff Research Scientist at the Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, New York, where he is product focal for Instana, an IBM enterprise software application performance monitoring tool.

His research is at the intersection of computer systems and machine learning. His has published 30+ peer reviewed papers and 10+ patents. His work has been covered by several media outlets, including Science Daily, Space Daily, and Guancha.cn, and deployed in real-world systems. He has received four best paper awards/nominations, a best presentation award and a distinguished reviewer award at prestigious IEEE/ACM conferences.