Introducing IBM MQ version 9.4: Built for change

Improved time to resolution through observability

MQ 9.4 now supports the OpenTelemetry standard to trace messages as they flow between applications, empowering administrators with real-time insights to rapidly pinpoint and resolve system issues. This capability can be used with IBM Instana® or any observability tool that supports the OpenTelemetry standard.

Additionally, the MQ Console, MQ’s graphical web interface, has had significant updates—as soon as the Console is opened MQ has analysed and distilled thousands of data points, presenting the most critical aspects clearly to save administrators vital hours sifting through data. And new time zone support simplifies management of MQ in different regions around the world.

Cloud-native security

Securing data is a top-of-mind concern for businesses. In fact, the global average cost of a data breach in 2023 was $4.45 million, a 15% increase over 3 years. MQ has always offered the highest levels of security, being the only vendor to offer true end-to-end encryption for data confidentiality and message integrity. Among other security enhancements, MQ 9.4 modernizes security practices by adding token-based authentication as an option, along with simple management and distribution of security keys. This removes the need to store and transmit passwords—which can be a security vulnerability—and further centralizes and simplifies security configuration in line with cloud-native practices to reduce time and costs.

Cloud-native resiliency

Downtime, either planned or unplanned, is one of the largest costs associated with IT operations. It is vital to make sure that data is safe and that operations can be recovered as quickly as possible in the event of an outage. Not only does IBM MQ include technical support 24x7x365, it also has a range of built-in options for creating highly available MQ networks. In 9.4, the ‘native high availability (HA)’ feature is available in Kubernetes environments for MQ Advanced users. Native HA delivers efficient and security-rich replication of data for redundancy, integrated with quorum-controlled failover for safe and fast recovery from failures. Critically, this provides the same data integrity and consistency expected from MQ, which is designed to provide full protection for every recoverable operation and message, to make sure that none are duplicated or lost. It is further enhanced to reduce network load (and the associated costs), automate recovery of damaged objects without the need for manual intervention and the option to increase performance of replication with LZ4 compression.

Insights into business events

Millions of business events pass through IBM MQ every second and with the fully supported, ‘exactly-once’ IBM MQ Connectors for Apache Kafka available in IBM MQ Advanced 9.4, data from core systems can flow uninterrupted—without loss or duplication—bi-directionally between MQ and Apache Kafka. This means that businesses can act in real-time on business events to deliver enhanced customer experiences and improve business processes.

Performance and scalability

LZ4 compression is introduced in version 9.4, a lossless data compression algorithm that minimizes load and increases speed of replication between MQ endpoints, delivering greater performance for highly available workloads. And MQ’s intelligent workload balancing solution, Uniform Clusters, is enabled for a greater range of applications so that they can scale in response to increased workloads. This reduces the risk of applications becoming slow, unresponsive, or crashing, resulting in negative customer experiences and potentially lost revenue.

Amazon Web Service updates

For AWS users, IBM MQ can now be purchased directly via the AWS Cloud Marketplace and a new cloud native learning path is available. Plus, the IBM MQ Partner Solution has been updated to reduce hundreds of manual procedures to just a few steps to build and start a best-practice deployment of IBM MQ on AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) within minutes.

As with all major MQ version updates, there have been a range of other features added that have not been covered in this blog that improve developer and administration experience, maintain currency with the vast range of platforms, languages, protocols and APIs that MQ supports and to update components such as Managed File Transfer. For the full list and details of what is new in IBM MQ 9.4, visit the documentation (available from June 18th 2024).

Deploying MQ 9.4 is your opportunity to truly enhance your business operations and stay competitive in dynamic markets. Don’t wait, talk to an IBM representative today about modernizing to meet your unique business needs, and see how IBM MQ 9.4 can help your business be built for change.