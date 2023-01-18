Introducing IBM Cloud Pak for Data Express

Many businesses, regardless of size, can benefit from a data fabric. In fact, many of you have started building one, whether you’ve planned to or not. Data fabric architectures have wide-ranging functionality that includes the ability to track, cleanse, integrate, curate, share, protect, explore, analyze and model data. Data fabric architectures can be as advanced as production AI or begin as simply as getting a handle on an organization’s available data assets.

This variation of purpose and scale is why so many organizations already have some part of a fabric in their IT plan, but it creates the core challenge that smaller businesses face: how can you quickly start solving problems without creating an integration nightmare in the future?

Large businesses can afford a top-down approach, building out a full platform all at once. They have a billion problems, they want a platform that does a billion things. This type of platform-centric buildout may not be possible for smaller organizations, due to both upfront costs and because large implementations lengthen time to value. However, building point solutions independently can lead to pain down the road as disjointed systems can require effort to integrate and even more effort to extend.

Organizations seek a solution that starts by addressing a current need, helps deliver value to users and then easily weaves in another piece of the fabric in an open, modular way. That solution is called IBM Cloud Pak for Data Express.