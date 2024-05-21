IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z: accelerate the application lifecycle with generative AI and automation

The business outcomes from scaling AI are clear. Companies at the forefront of generative AI and data-led innovation are seeing 72% greater annual net profits and 17% more annual revenue growth than their peers. A key step toward unlocking these gains is the adoption of purpose-built AI assistants that are tailored to your use case.

IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Z is an AI-based coding assistant designed to accelerate the application lifecycle for mainframe applications, leveraging generative AI and automation capabilities to drive modernization techniques.

Earlier this year, IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z delivered a unified, common experience for its generative AI and automation capabilities within Visual Studio Code (VS Code). This offers the ability to streamline and generate tests, and also comes with an interactive demo that allows you to see these features in action, using a real-world use case.

Building on that momentum, we are excited to announce a new product capability, code explanation, available as an add-on to watsonx Code Assistant for Z. Additionally, the code transformation capability in IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z can also be deployed on-premises, with general availability for clients expected in June 2024.