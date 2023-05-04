IBM Turbonomic SaaS and On-Prem Services Now Available on AWS Marketplace

IBM Turbonomic is an AI-powered automation platform that delivers end-to-end visibility and control of application and network performance. It is designed to optimize and automate the management of workloads and infrastructure resources in multicloud environments.

IBM Turbonomic uses machine learning algorithms to dynamically optimize the allocation of compute, storage and network resources to ensure the best possible performance and utilization of resources. It helps organizations to manage their resources more efficiently and cost-effectively, and to avoid performance issues and downtime.