IBM Turbonomic SaaS and On-Prem Services Now Available on AWS Marketplace

IBM Turbonomic is an AI-powered automation platform that delivers end-to-end visibility and control of application and network performance. It is designed to optimize and automate the management of workloads and infrastructure resources in multicloud environments.
IBM Turbonomic uses machine learning algorithms to dynamically optimize the allocation of compute, storage and network resources to ensure the best possible performance and utilization of resources. It helps organizations to manage their resources more efficiently and cost-effectively, and to avoid performance issues and downtime.
IBM Turbonomic offers a range of features, including the following:
IBM Turbonomic is suitable for organizations of all sizes and industries, from small businesses to large enterprises. It can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, and supports a range of cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.
IBM has partnered with AWS to bring its SaaS-based service to provide customers with even more flexible options when purchasing Turbonomic. Some of the benefits to purchasing from the AWS Marketplace include the following:
IBM offers Turbonomic on AWS Marketplace in two options, a SaaS-based model and a client-managed on-prem version. Currently, these offers are only available in the U.S., but IBM is planning to expand to other parts of the world later this year.
For additional details visit the IBM Turbonomic page on AWS Marketplace.
Learn more about IBM Turbonomic.