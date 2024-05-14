IBM Test Accelerator for Z simplifies z/OS application testing and accelerates quality goals

Application development is becoming increasingly hybrid and complex, making accelerated delivery an essential business requirement. To deliver rapidly with high quality, practitioners use continuous testing practices to shift testing left, automate and improve quality to minimize risk.

Recent Gartner insights on Automated Software Testing Adoption and Trends (link resides outside ibm.com) reveal a growing “readiness to use advanced automation testing as DevOps and agile methodologies to propel growth. Even with these modern approaches, testing remains a significant challenge and CIOs are demanding agile testing practices for z/OS® applications to fuel rapid delivery of high quality.” That’s why embracing automated testing has become a top priority for software development teams looking to streamline their processes, improve quality, and accelerate delivery.

To meet our clients’ evolving needs, we are thrilled to introduce IBM Test Accelerator for Z, a groundbreaking solution designed to revolutionize testing on IBM Z®. This innovative tool expedites the shift-left approach, fostering smooth collaboration between z/OS developers and testers through a unified experience.

Tailored for IBM Z customers seeking enhanced agility, accelerated delivery timelines, and superior software quality, IBM Test Accelerator for Z empowers developers and testers alike. It is designed to facilitate automated unit testing, early integration testing and comprehensive integration testing, seamlessly incorporating generated tests into automated builds as part of a continuous testing framework.

Developed in collaboration with IBM Research®, this tool includes the ability to automatically generate test data for challenging program paths, thus significantly boosting code coverage and accelerating testing processes.

Setting it apart from conventional testing solutions, IBM Test Accelerator for Z grants users and teams the freedom to swiftly create isolated, non-production virtual environments hosting IBM z/OS software and middleware on-premises using Linux® on Z. This streamlined approach facilitates early defect detection, thereby minimizing delivery timelines, cutting costs and mitigating risks. These versatile features are designed to empower teams to embrace agile methodologies, shift-left testing and continuous integration practices within an automated pipeline.