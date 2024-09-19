IBM Security® MaaS360®, one of the unified endpoint management (UEM) leaders1, joins forces with Zimperium, a global leader in mobile device and app security, to offer organizations a comprehensive solution to manage and protect their mobile ecosystem. Starting 30 January, IBM Security will sell to organizations Zimperium’s Mobile Threat Defense (Zimperium MTD) product together with its own MaaS360 editions.

To get work done anytime, anywhere, employees are increasingly relying on mobile apps and conducting over 80% of their daily work from their mobile devices. This growing use of mobile means that cyber risk has moved to the edge, which is creating an escalating security gap for organizations.

Due to the limitations that standard endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions have in the mobile ecosystem, organizations are operating in uncontrolled environments with blind spots and exposure points.

By reselling Zimperium MTD, MaaS360 expands and complements its offering with advanced mobile detection and response capabilities. This will enable organizations to realize the potential of a mobile-powered business while mitigating the risks associated with advanced mobile threats.

This partnership enables customers to proactively identify, detect and mitigate mobile threats in an integrated way, ensuring the integrity of sensitive data and maintaining compliance with industry standards while delivering users an optimal mobile experience.

IBM Security MaaS360 is a UEM solution that supports IT admins in turning UEM challenges into success with simplifcation and automation of device management and cybersecurity, by using one UEM product for the everywhere work.

MaaS360 manages existing endpoints such as mobile devices, laptops, desktops and devices specialized for frontline workers and integrates with current ecosystem to enable effectiveness and a security-rich posture.

Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD), is a privacy-first application that provides comprehensive mobile security for enterprises. It is designed to protect security teams with mobile vulnerability risk assessments, valuable insights into the risk of mobile applications, and threat protection to guard corporate-owned and bring-your-own (BYO) devices from advanced mobile threats across device, network, phishing, and app risks and malware vectors.

This strategic alliance aims to strengthen organizations against evolving mobile threats, ensuring a resilient defense mechanism for their entire mobile device infrastructure. According to the Zimperium 2023 Global Mobile Threat Report (link resides outside of ibm.com), 80% of phishing attacks targeted mobile devices, or were designed to function on both mobile devices and desktops, and 43% of all compromised devices were fully exploited, not jailbroken or rooted—an increase of 187% year over year.

The key offerings included are the four editions of IBM Security MaaS360 (Essentials, Deluxe, Premier, Enterprise) and Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense for IBM Security MaaS360.