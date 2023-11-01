IBM is proud to further demonstrate its commitment to securing enterprise data by announcing IBM Security Guardium Insights SaaS DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) capability in the Guardium family.
Today, data is the lifeblood of business operations, personal transactions and societal interactions. From healthcare information and financial records to confidential corporate strategies and customer transactional information — virtually all aspects of modern life are intricately tied to keeping this data secure. However, this digital revolution has birthed an escalating threat — cyberattacks and data breaches. Proper data security controls and DSPM are the bedrock for fortifying an organization’s digital assets against an ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.
IBM Security Guardium has been at the forefront of securing enterprise data and believes a robust data security program is a strong business catalyst. The new DSPM capabilities announced today will help enterprises do more by helping eliminate three challenging issues on data:
By helping clients see, follow and protect their cloud with DSPM capabilities, IBM Security Guardium further bolsters its data security platform. Gaining a 360-degree view of all their sensitive data in the cloud is imperative when 82% of breaches have involved data stored in the cloud (IBM CODB 2023).
The DSPM solution is cloud-native and provides an intuitive user experience for a quick start. With just read-only roles required, the DSPM solution can begin crawling cloud accounts within minutes of deployment. The DSPM Analyzer ensures data remains resident in the customer’s cloud, while only metadata is retrieved. It offers integrations with multiple cloud service providers (AWS, Azure, GCP) and SaaS applications (SharePoint, OneDrive, Slack, Google Drive, Jira, Confluence) to break down silos and helps reduce friction.
To learn more about this new solution, please visit the IBM Guardium DSPM website, where users can sign up to experience the benefits of DSPM with a free 30 day trial.
