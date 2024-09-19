IBM Power8 end of service: What are my options?

As the EoS for Power8 servers draws nearer, one recommended approach is migrating your workloads to the cloud and modernizing them with IBM Power Virtual Server. This IBM virtual machine as-a-service offering provides access to IBM Cloud services and mirrors the architecture of enterprise Power Systems on-premises. This matching architecture stack ensures that no application changes or refactoring is needed.

IBM Power Virtual Server enables frictionless migration to the cloud as part of your modernization journey. It offers dependable failover solutions, including backup, high availability and disaster recovery. With a flexible consumption model, you pay only for the resources you use. It reduces the reliance on specialized skills enabling broader usability and adaptability.

Also, it establishes a highly secure environment with improved isolation, encryption and compliance measures. This offering presents a straightforward and swift approach to help modernize your infrastructure, whether through the process of moving workloads or hardware upgrades, granting you quick access to the immediate benefits typically associated with cloud infrastructure.