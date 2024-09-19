IBM Power8 end of service: What are my options?

IBM Power8® generation of IBM Power Systems was introduced ten years ago and it is now time to retire that generation. The end-of-service (EoS) support for the entire IBM Power8 server line is scheduled for this year, commencing in March 2024 and concluding in October 2024. EoS dates vary by model:
Following the effective date, IBM® will discontinue full hardware maintenance service for the listed machine types. It is highly recommended by IBM that clients transition to current supported hardware technology. EoS signifies that designated Power Systems will no longer receive full IBM maintenance services, including machine code updates and security patches addressing known potential vulnerabilities. Unsupported hardware might not meet security standards required for audits such as GDPR, potentially exposing businesses to fines. Also, replacement parts might become scarce.
As the EoS for Power8 servers draws nearer, one recommended approach is migrating your workloads to the cloud and modernizing them with IBM Power Virtual Server. This IBM virtual machine as-a-service offering provides access to IBM Cloud services and mirrors the architecture of enterprise Power Systems on-premises. This matching architecture stack ensures that no application changes or refactoring is needed.
IBM Power Virtual Server enables frictionless migration to the cloud as part of your modernization journey. It offers dependable failover solutions, including backup, high availability and disaster recovery. With a flexible consumption model, you pay only for the resources you use. It reduces the reliance on specialized skills enabling broader usability and adaptability.
Also, it establishes a highly secure environment with improved isolation, encryption and compliance measures. This offering presents a straightforward and swift approach to help modernize your infrastructure, whether through the process of moving workloads or hardware upgrades, granting you quick access to the immediate benefits typically associated with cloud infrastructure.
Maintaining the status quo with server hardware can contribute to technical debt and increased business risk, especially with Power8 that will reach EoS in 2024. We encourage you to upgrade to IBM Power10 on IBM Power Virtual Server. With 21 data centers worldwide, many leading businesses are using IBM Power Virtual Server to successfully expand to hybrid cloud and achieve their business objectives. Please contact IBM today to get started.