IBM launches IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS—the first release from the IntelliMagic acquisition

We are announcing the first release of IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS, a product from IBM’s acquisition of IntelliMagic in February. Founded in 2002, IntelliMagic is a Netherlands-based company specializing in optimizing z/OS system performance using analytics to proactively manage z/OS environments and help mitigate disruptions, reduce costs and support reliability and availability.

With an estimate of 70% of global transaction value running on IBM mainframes, it is critical to optimize IBM Z’s supporting hardware, software and essential workloads. IntelliMagic facilitates the performance management of these critical workloads for the next generation of operations teams.

“IBM’s acquisition of IntelliMagic marks a transformative leap in enhancing its operations software portfolio, and bringing new benchmark to the realm of IT Operations Analytics for the mainframe,” states Steven Dickens, VP and Practice Leader at Futurum Group. “This strategic move not only underscores IBM’s commitment to leading innovation in mainframe technology but also amplifies its capacity to deliver unparalleled availability intelligence, ensuring peak performance and reliability for some of the world’s most demanding workloads.”

IntelliMagic solutions are designed to help users optimize IBM Z infrastructure with a modern and intuitive experience that is being used by many existing clients.

Users benefit from embedded expert domain knowledge to highlight operational performance risks, identify root causes for issues and recommend optimization opportunities.

Today, IBM is announcing the delivery of:

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS as a Service

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS expands the IBM Z AIOps framework of solutions with state-of-the-art performance insights. Providing customizable reports and extensive depth of built-in z/OS intelligence helps analysts to identify risks, tune workloads for potential cost savings, multiply the impact of experts and accelerate training and effectiveness of new staff.

