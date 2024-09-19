IBM Cloud Partners with CSA to Help Financial Services Industry Manage Risk and Compliance in Cloud

IBM Cloud for Financial Services® is a first-of-its-kind cloud designed by the financial services industry to help clients as they strive to mitigate risk and accelerate cloud adoption. Central to our cloud is the IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services, which provides a structured, “build once, use many” approach for meeting multiple industry standards and regulatory requirements.

The IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services provides a comprehensive security and compliance structure for the entire ecosystem through a common set of automated, preconfigured controls that are applied across IBM Cloud services, Multi-Zone Regions (MZRs), third-party applications (SaaS) and financial institution workloads. In addition, the IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center enables clients and SaaS providers to continuously monitor their environment and enforce security and compliance postures. The result is a secured environment engineered to help clients simplify compliance management, lower the risk and cost of moving sensitive data to the cloud, modernize workloads and rapidly integrate the capabilities needed to move their business forward.