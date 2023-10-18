IBM Cloud Databases version End-of-Life announcement

IBM recommends that customers upgrade their database deployments to the next supported version. Our recommended procedure for this is restoring from a backup, as detailed below for each database:

We strongly recommend that you upgrade your database deployments before April 26, 2024.

Using this method will give you control of the timing and execution of your upgrade and will guarantee the integrity of your data. You will also be able to ensure that any breaking changes between database versions do not affect your application(s).

After April 26, 2024, deployments of IBM Cloud Databases still on the above versions will either be disabled (MySQL, etcd) or forcibly upgraded to the supported version (Elasticsearch, MongoDB, Redis).

We do not recommend that you wait for forced upgrades because of the following reasons: