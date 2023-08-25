IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL 11: End of life on February 29, 2024

After February 29, 2024, all IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL instances on version 11 that are still active will be disabled.
Users are expected to be on the latest versions of PostgreSQL or get the preferred version of IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL, with all the great features added to version 15.
Customers do not have to upgrade their database through the preceding major versions to upgrade to the latest PostgreSQL version. For example, customers can upgrade their PostgreSQL 11 database straight to PostgreSQL 15.
IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL v15 is the “Preferred” version, and we highly recommend our customers choose this version.
Customers can upgrade their database instances using the following documentation.
Customers can upgrade their database via Read Replicas for a low-downtime upgrade solution or use backup/restore. Learn more about IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL upgrade paths here.
We recommend customers use the Read Replica method for lower impact and its ability to allow you to dry-run the upgrade.
IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL version 12 and higher now support PostGIS major version 3.3. The older versions of PostGIS version 2. x will be deprecated on February 29, 2024. Customers can use the following documentation to upgrade to PostGIS 3.3.
If you are running PostgreSQL version 11 with PostGIS, you must upgrade to PostGIS 3.3 first before upgrading your database deployment.
Please contact IBM Cloud Databases support if you have any questions or concerns.
