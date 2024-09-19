IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB (Enterprise Edition): Changes to backup functionality

We are announcing that IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB (Enterprise Edition) will no longer support the creation of On Demand backups beginning on March 1, 2024.

On Demand backups are being replaced by the recently deployed Point in Time Recovery (PITR) capabilities in the Enterprise Edition of our popular fully managed MongoDB service.

With PITR, you can restore a copy of your database to any point in the past seven days. This gives you granular access to the past state of your database.

Your Enterprise deployments of IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB will continue to have automated daily backups, in line with our backup policies.

On Demand backups taken up until February 29, 2024, will be kept for 30 days, in line with our current policies.

Also note that this announcement does not affect the Standard Edition of IBM Cloud Databases for MongoDB. Our Standard edition does not support PITR, but you will continue to be able to take On Demand backups.