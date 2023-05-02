IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery Now Supports Event Notifications

This integration allows administrators to configure toolchains to send notifications of events in a toolchain or a tool integration to other users or human destinations. In addition, these event notifications can be sent to other applications (such as IBM Cloud Functions) to build logic by using event-driven programming using webhooks, for example.
With the new Event Notifications integration, toolchain administrators now have many more options for letting users and automations know about the status of pipeline runs and toolchain events.
The IBM Cloud Event Notifications service allows other services or third-party tools to receive information about critical events that occur in your IBM Cloud account. You can filter and route event notifications from IBM Cloud services like Toolchains, Monitoring, Security and Compliance Center, and Secrets Manager to communication channels like PagerDuty, Slack, email, SMS, push notifications, webhooks, Microsoft Teams, ServiceNow and IBM Cloud Functions.
When an event of interest takes place in a toolchain or one of the supported tool integrations, the toolchain communicates with a connected Event Notifications instance to forward a notification to supported destinations.
After you enable event notifications for a toolchain, create topics, destinations and subscriptions in Event Notifications so that alerts can be forwarded and delivered to your selected destinations.
The following event types are supported:
We hope you’ll give the new Event Notifications integration a try. We’ll be continuing to add new features, but if you’d like to share any feedback with us or suggest additional capabilities you’d like to see, you can reach out to the IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery development team by joining us on Slack (link resides outside ibm.com) .