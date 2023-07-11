IBM announces availability of the high-performance, cloud-native Netezza Performance Server as a Service on AWS

The AI revolution is here, but so are the multitude of data challenges that organizations now face to effectively make AI work for them. When it comes to scaling new workloads, traditional cloud data warehouses have left customers with over-provisioning, vendor lock-in, and are limited in their ability to optimize both high performance analytics and AI workloads.

Businesses today have a choice: either they self-disrupt or get disrupted by newer and more agile business models. These models have successfully operationalized and scaled analytics and AI on all data no matter where the data resides. AI today is multi-model on multi-cloud. Adoption of new AI workloads requires the ability to operate on very large and varied machine learning datasets on a trusted hybrid cloud architecture. What’s needed is a new data foundation that unifies all types of data for analytics and AI at scale with cost predictability, speed, and governance, that can be deployed anywhere. Businesses that can harness this power, win.

IBM is proud to announce the general availability of IBM Netezza Performance Server as a fully managed service (NPSaaS) on AWS. NPSaaS is IBM’s cloud-native enterprise data warehouse designed to operationalize business analytics and AI workloads, making data unified, accessible, and scalable anywhere. With new support for open formats such as Parquet and Apache Iceberg, and integration with IBM’s watsonx.data lakehouse, Netezza empowers data engineers, data scientists, and data analysts to run complex workloads without additional ETL or data movement. Netezza uses AI-infused elastic scaling to enable workload efficiency and cost predictability in the cloud, at a massive enterprise scale. Existing Netezza appliance customers can enjoy risk-free, frictionless upgrades, making it easy to modernize at your own pace. NPSaaS will be available in USA, Canada, Germany, South Korea and Japan.

“From a cost perspective, IBM Netezza SaaS on AWS really nailed the economics of a cloud data warehouse. From an effort perspective, the migration was straight forward lift and shift- allowing us to easily migrate data and re-direct our BI layer without making any changes to our reports or dashboards! Next, we will explore the options available to us as we move in the direction of governance and metadata that is along the lines of a lakehouse, with watsonx.data. and Netezza on AWS integration.” – Karen Loose, Business Intelligence Development Manager, Conestoga Wood Specialties Corporation.