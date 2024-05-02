IBM and AWS Providing Clients in Finland, Norway and Sweden More Choice With IBM Software on the AWS Marketplace

In a world of complexity, who doesn’t like a little simplicity? That’s why IBM and AWS are making it even easier for clients in Finland, Norway and Sweden to buy, deploy, and do business using IBM Software purchased on the AWS Marketplace. With 44 IBM Software listings, including 29 SaaS offerings, now available, we’re also making procurement easier by enabling our clients to use their AWS committed spend to purchase IBM Software.
Now clients in 92 countries have access to IBM’s leading technologies through the AWS Marketplace, providing real value with trust, speed and confidence. Included on marketplace are components of the watsonx AI and Data platform, which allows enterprises to build, scale and govern AI workloads, as well as two of IBM’s AI Assistants — watsonx Assistant and watsonx Orchestrate. Watsonx.governance is expected to be available soon. With generative AI on everyone’s mind, we are well on our way to provide AWS clients a full stack to train, tune and deploy AI models with trusted data, speed, and governance.
Cloud marketplaces continue to emerge as the fastest-growing route to market for SaaS software, up 84% CAGR over the last five years, according to a Canalys report.* It’s not surprising why – they shorten the buying cycle, help consolidate billing, streamline efficiency and make it easier to scale quickly. More than 333,000 clients are actively using the AWS Marketplace today.
Additional products such as IBM’s flagship relational database Db2 Cloud Pak for Data, as well as our portfolio of automation software including Apptio, Turbonomic and Instana, and the IBM Security and Sustainability software portfolios are also making it easier for clients to purchase exactly how they need, with flexible licensing.
But today’s news for clients in Nordics is only one example of how IBM and AWS are helping them on their digital transformation journey.
“We know that flexibility is critical for our clients and partners, so they can test and buy software and services with simplified onboarding and deployment. IBM and AWS are responding to this demand by helping clients access the IBM technologies and services they need on AWS Marketplace in over 92 countries worldwide – now also in Sweden, Norway and Finland,” said Thomas Christensen, Ecosystem Leader, IBM Northern, Central and Eastern Europe. “The new expansion gives our Nordics clients more choice than ever to buy, deploy, and do business using IBM Software purchased on the AWS Marketplace, with 44 IBM Software listings and 29 SaaS offerings available for purchase.”
The expansion goes beyond Denmark, France, Germany, United Kingdom and United States, where the software is currently available.
While there’s lots of enthusiasm around our software, IBM is the only company with both AWS-specific consulting expertise and complementary technology. IBM Consulting is also launching 15 new IBM Consulting professional services and assets on marketplace exclusively designed for AWS. These new service offerings are aligned to client needs and demand, focused on data and application modernization, security services, and tailored industry-specific solutions – with generative AI capabilities included in select services.
Today’s news with AWS is all about focusing on what’s important to our clients. That’s why we continue building our portfolio of offerings to deliver real value for clients. To learn more about purchasing IBM Software on the AWS Marketplace, please visit ibm.com/aws.
*Canalys: Hyperscaler cloud marketplaces force greater disruption in SaaS channels (July 2023), https://www.canalys.com/insights/hyperscale-cloud-marketplaces-saas-channels.