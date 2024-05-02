IBM and AWS Providing Clients in Finland, Norway and Sweden More Choice With IBM Software on the AWS Marketplace

Additional products such as IBM’s flagship relational database Db2 Cloud Pak for Data, as well as our portfolio of automation software including Apptio, Turbonomic and Instana, and the IBM Security and Sustainability software portfolios are also making it easier for clients to purchase exactly how they need, with flexible licensing.

But today’s news for clients in Nordics is only one example of how IBM and AWS are helping them on their digital transformation journey.

“We know that flexibility is critical for our clients and partners, so they can test and buy software and services with simplified onboarding and deployment. IBM and AWS are responding to this demand by helping clients access the IBM technologies and services they need on AWS Marketplace in over 92 countries worldwide – now also in Sweden, Norway and Finland,” said Thomas Christensen, Ecosystem Leader, IBM Northern, Central and Eastern Europe. “The new expansion gives our Nordics clients more choice than ever to buy, deploy, and do business using IBM Software purchased on the AWS Marketplace, with 44 IBM Software listings and 29 SaaS offerings available for purchase.”

The expansion goes beyond Denmark, France, Germany, United Kingdom and United States, where the software is currently available.

While there’s lots of enthusiasm around our software, IBM is the only company with both AWS-specific consulting expertise and complementary technology. IBM Consulting is also launching 15 new IBM Consulting professional services and assets on marketplace exclusively designed for AWS. These new service offerings are aligned to client needs and demand, focused on data and application modernization, security services, and tailored industry-specific solutions – with generative AI capabilities included in select services.

Today’s news with AWS is all about focusing on what’s important to our clients. That’s why we continue building our portfolio of offerings to deliver real value for clients. To learn more about purchasing IBM Software on the AWS Marketplace, please visit ibm.com/aws.

*Canalys: Hyperscaler cloud marketplaces force greater disruption in SaaS channels (July 2023), https://www.canalys.com/insights/hyperscale-cloud-marketplaces-saas-channels.