How IBM and TechPassport are helping to ignite innovation between financial institutions and fintechs

We are increasingly seeing how fintechs have been transformational for the financial services industry, but deploying fintech innovation in such a highly regulated industry can take time, potentially slowing adoption and time to market. As large financial institutions look to bring on new partners, they may ask themselves: where do we start? How do we find high-fidelity suppliers? How do we onboard them? How do we begin to work with them and ensure our security and compliance measures remain intact?

These questions are only the beginning and there is no single right answer—it takes time and continuous discussion. But they don’t need to answer these questions alone. With the right technology partners and tools, financial institutions can feel at ease when selecting a fintech to work with. TechPassport and IBM are working together to help banks do just that as they come together with fintechs in collaboration.

Founded in 2019, TechPassport’s SaaS platform aims to bridge the gap between financial institutions and fintechs through standardization and streamlining the onboarding process. To drive this mission, they are working to standardize supplier selection criteria into a single profiling tool, which includes a set of industry best practices questions that fintechs can then answer to demonstrate their enterprise readiness. Curated by global financial institutions, the questions represent the most important challenges that large financial services organizations face when evaluating suppliers. Once fintechs have responded to these questions, banks can then rapidly scout and onboard the fintech products that best match their business, technical, compliance and financial goals. By creating a central repository, TechPassport’s platform aims to enable standardization that can make the supplier onboarding process both fast and frictionless, allowing fintechs and larger institutions to spend more time innovating.