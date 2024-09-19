Generate Ansible Playbooks faster by using watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed

IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant is a suite of products designed to support AI-assisted code development and application modernization. Within this suite, IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat® Ansible® Lightspeed equips developers with generative AI (gen AI) capabilities, accelerating the creation of Ansible Playbooks.
In early 2024, IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed introduced model customization and a no-cost 30-day trial. Building on this momentum, we are excited to announce the on-premises availability of watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed, set for general availability in June, along with the addition of the new Playbook generation and explanation capabilities that will be available as a Service.
Playbook generation with watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed on SaaS offers a chat-style experience that allows users to generate and explain Ansible content from single task prompts. This tool collects user prompts and returns an outline of an Ansible playbook, simplifying the process of creating and understanding Ansible content. Playbook generation and explanation help Ansible content creators in these ways:
This platform simplifies the creation of Ansible content, enabling developers to craft playbooks and roles without extensive, specialized training. This lowers the entry barrier for new users and might expedite the process for experienced developers to produce high-quality Ansible content.
The explanation feature provides detailed insights into playbooks, enhancing users’ understanding of the purpose and context of each task. It explains the prerequisites needed to run a playbook and the rationale for the choice of tasks and their sequencing. This clarity aids in learning for new users and enhances troubleshooting and customization for experienced ones.
Playbook generation consolidates information about playbook collections and recommendations in one place. This centralization makes it easier for users to discover AI-generated Ansible content and explanations, saving time and effort, and maintaining consistent approaches across various projects and teams.
Data security and privacy are paramount concerns for many organizations. By deploying IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed on-premises, organizations can use gen AI to enhance IT automation while maintaining more control and customization to meet their specific requirements. This provides organizations with full control over data and helps drive compliance with organizational policies and regulations.
Request a live demo to see how IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed can help you simplify generating Ansible Playbooks with AI-generated content recommendations from natural language inputs, directly in VS Code. If you are already an Ansible Automation Platform user, try IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed at no cost. You can also view the webcast or explore the IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed website to learn more.
