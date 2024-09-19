Enhance supply chain resiliency with the new IBM Sterling Order Management module

Do you miss the mark on customer delivery promises due to too many stuck or delayed orders? Are you having trouble maximizing profitability due to over-saturation of aging inventory and excessive end-of-season markdowns?

If so, you might benefit from real-time supply chain data visibility that can help you promptly identify inventory issues and respond quickly to customer demand. In fact, an IBM Institute for Business Value study shows that surveyed supply chain leaders are adopting a data-first mindset. Notably, 73% of these leaders recognize the strategic value of data and 64% are using data to identify new opportunities.

True supply chain resiliency can be realized when supply chains have the visibility to look across data silos, combined with the intelligence to identify actions and make decisions that promote agility. This enhanced resiliency can help companies address supply chain disruptions, reduce fulfillment risk and help improve profitability and customer satisfaction.