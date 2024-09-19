Enhance supply chain resiliency with the new IBM Sterling Order Management module

We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the Supply Chain Resiliency module as part of IBM Sterling® Order Management in May 2024. This marks the beginning of our highly anticipated collaboration of IBM Sterling® Order Management with IBM Sterling® Supply Chain Intelligence Suite.
IBM Sterling Order Management manages the day-to-day operations of order fulfillment across the omnichannel network and provides strong in-house analytics capabilities through OrderHub. The Supply Chain Resiliency module aims to enhance and provide more comprehensive, customizable and action-driven analytics capabilities that would add to the basket of analytics tools of our clients.
Do you miss the mark on customer delivery promises due to too many stuck or delayed orders? Are you having trouble maximizing profitability due to over-saturation of aging inventory and excessive end-of-season markdowns?
If so, you might benefit from real-time supply chain data visibility that can help you promptly identify inventory issues and respond quickly to customer demand. In fact, an IBM Institute for Business Value study shows that surveyed supply chain leaders are adopting a data-first mindset. Notably, 73% of these leaders recognize the strategic value of data and 64% are using data to identify new opportunities.
True supply chain resiliency can be realized when supply chains have the visibility to look across data silos, combined with the intelligence to identify actions and make decisions that promote agility. This enhanced resiliency can help companies address supply chain disruptions, reduce fulfillment risk and help improve profitability and customer satisfaction.
The Supply Chain Resiliency module for IBM Sterling Order Management provides enhanced value for merchandising, inventory and fulfillment managers. It features capabilities that detect patterns and trends in potential disruptions, enabling organizations to quickly identify bottlenecks. The module’s automated execution helps minimize risk and strengthen the resilience of order fulfillment operations.
The Supply Chain Resiliency module offers several key features that ensure comprehensive management and proactive response throughout your operations:
With this add-on module, you can optimize your operations for the following challenges:
While the first release of this module focuses on patterns of inventory management, future releases in upcoming quarters will expand to include use cases such as node performance and B2B order management. Today’s shoppers will go elsewhere when their expectations are not met, so companies must focus on meeting these promises, while tackling key inventory challenges. This powerful new add-on provides support for businesses to help keep their customer promises by increasing on-time order fulfillment through stuck order resolution, improving profitability by promoting products more strategically, and delivering higher quality customer experiences.
Improve supply chain resiliency by anticipating disruptions with AI