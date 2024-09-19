Capgemini and IBM Ecosystem strengthen partnership for Drone-as-a-Service

The DaaS offering uses IBM’s Maximo Application Suite (MAS) and Cloud Pak for Data (CP4D) using Industry 4.0 standards. IBM functions as a catalyst in Capgemini’s mission to chart a technologically sound and futuristic course for its global clients.

DaaS uses MAS and CP4D, which have the capability to store, organize and analyze data in the following ways:

Maximo Application Suite (MAS)

Maximo Application Suite is an asset management solution that manages the entire lifecycle of assets. EAM solutions are gaining adoption as enterprises look for technology-driven solutions that can reduce downtime and maintenance cost, increase asset durability and enhance overall efficiency. The data captured by the sensors and housed in the cloud flow into real-time monitoring for 24/7 visibility into your assets, enabling the Predictive Failure Model. DaaS leverages IBM® Maximo® Visual Inspection and puts the power of AI computer vision into the hands of subject matter experts. DaaS uses built-in deep learning models that learn by analyzing images and video streams for classification. Using object anomaly detection, the system dramatically improves production quality and speed. Visual analytics models can also predict a product’s final quality based on current levels of quality.

Industry use case: A fully functional digital twin is the result of MAS in action. It is a digital representation of your entire system and processes. Digital twins allow you to effectively model operations, monitor every aspect of your operation and optimize the output of your system. Digital twins also enable better information sharing between parties—minimizing downtime and creating effective communication between asset OEMs, owners, operators and maintainers.

Data Fabric

DaaS is built on CP4D that, together with Data Fabric, allows Data Virtualization which procures data from surround systems (such as data warehouses) and generates insights on the fly. Intelligent chatbots powered by Watson® Assistant can dynamically and positively alter the business experience. Knowledge catalogues can help organize data effectively, and the data refinery provides out-of-box models for data cleansing. Watson® Discovery in CP4D can help ingest unstructured data (such as inspection reports, progress reports and OEM documentation) and prescribe appropriate SOPs to improve overall asset handling. MVI and CP4D together empower DaaS by providing an edge in visual inspection and foreseeing challenges.

Industry use case: DaaS integrates with IBM’s Health Safety and Environment (HSE) Teams that can build and deploy ML models to analyze and digitize work images and verify compliance by ensuring adherence to the work permits issued (cold or hot work). These ML models can also identify the adherence of the workforce deployed (number of workers approved versus actual deployed) and the overall work hygiene at the site. Additionally, they can monitor vehicle movement and parking in specific zones and generate alerts of vehicles trespassing in no-go areas.

This joint offering testifies to the strength of Capgemini’s partnership with IBM. DaaS has a multi-fold potential to increase efficiencies across industries which are futuristically dependent on drones. In a nutshell, DaaS provides simplified asset and value optimization.