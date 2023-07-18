Be audit-ready and easily manage IBM software licensing requirements with Select – Flexera One with IBM Observability

We’re excited to announce Select – Flexera One with IBM Observability (a precision edition of IT Asset Management – Flexera One with IBM Observability) for enterprise-wide IBM software license reconciliation. This new offering will help you be audit-ready with an IBM-approved IBM License Metric Tool (ILMT) alternative.
Licensing models are evolving in the world of tech, with vendors commonly changing their methods or compliance rules. For most organizations, IBM is one of these top vendors, alongside Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce. But with so many options for licensing and measurement, it’s becoming complicated for Software Asset Management (SAM) and IT Asset Management (ITAM) teams to keep track. Across sub-capacity licensing models, how do organizations make sense of their reporting, stay in compliance and avoid costly penalties?
We see that SAM struggles to avoid costs and penalties related to audits. In fact, over 40% of organizations have spent USD1 million+ over the past three years in audit penalties and true-ups. Improving visibility, spending efficiently and managing effectively at scale—whether in the cloud, on-prem or via SaaS—are at the core of organizational success and delivering that value.
For these teams to successfully collaborate toward that success, ITAM needs to manage their technology investments effectively. This is where Select – Flexera One with IBM Observability aligns teams and equips them with the tools they need to get the most value out of their technology spend.
Select – Flexera One with IBM Observability brings benefits through the combined partnership of IBM and Flexera and enables organizations to move toward the common goal of proactive license management:
Select – Flexera One with IBM Observability allows clients to confidently address both today’s and tomorrow’s licensing inefficiencies with IBM. This includes the ability to measure both full capacity and virtualization (sub-capacity) IBM software. The offering ensures you have the compliance reports you need, including peak and current consumption. Select – Flexera One with IBM Observability helps you can stay in compliance with IBM software without having to deploy the IBM License Metric Tool (ILMT), making it much easier to take advantage of the cost savings and benefits of IBM’s sub-capacity licensing.
Select – Flexera One with IBM Observability (“Select”), in addition to being an approved ILMT alternative, also provides many other benefits:
This is an exciting announcement for IBM software clients since Select – Flexera One with IBM Observability is a low-cost alternative to ILMT that empowers organizations to reduce management and licensing costs for IBM software.
