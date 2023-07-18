Be audit-ready and easily manage IBM software licensing requirements with Select – Flexera One with IBM Observability

Licensing models are evolving in the world of tech, with vendors commonly changing their methods or compliance rules. For most organizations, IBM is one of these top vendors, alongside Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce. But with so many options for licensing and measurement, it’s becoming complicated for Software Asset Management (SAM) and IT Asset Management (ITAM) teams to keep track. Across sub-capacity licensing models, how do organizations make sense of their reporting, stay in compliance and avoid costly penalties?

We see that SAM struggles to avoid costs and penalties related to audits. In fact, over 40% of organizations have spent USD1 million+ over the past three years in audit penalties and true-ups. Improving visibility, spending efficiently and managing effectively at scale—whether in the cloud, on-prem or via SaaS—are at the core of organizational success and delivering that value.

For these teams to successfully collaborate toward that success, ITAM needs to manage their technology investments effectively. This is where Select – Flexera One with IBM Observability aligns teams and equips them with the tools they need to get the most value out of their technology spend.