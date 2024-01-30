Average 219% ROI: The Total Economic Impact™ of IBM Instana Observability

IBM commissioned Forrester to conduct the Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study by interviewing four clients about the value of their investments in IBM Instana. The clients shared that since deploying IBM Instana, their organizations were able to find and fix incidents quickly, saving valuable time for developers and operations teams.

Based on the in-depth client interviews, Forrester constructed a single composite organization that aggregated the representatives’ experiences with using the Instana platform. The composite organization that Forrester identified is a global company with 10,000 employees and USD2B in annual revenue. It has 300 applications, half of which are under Instana and include a mix of on-premises and cloud-based, monolithic and microservice-based.

Looking at the composite organization, many quantifiable benefits were identified, including the following three-year financial impact: