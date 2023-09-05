Announcing the integration of the Power Edge Router for IBM Power Virtual Server

Networking plays a crucial role in unleashing the full potential of cloud computing and lays the foundation for reliable and efficient data transfer, resource sharing and collaboration. By establishing robust network architectures, businesses can optimize the performance of their cloud infrastructure, ensuring secure, fast and highly available access to applications and services from any location.

Networking in the cloud also enables scalability, allowing organizations to dynamically adjust their resources to meet fluctuating demands. Moreover, it enhances flexibility by enabling the integration of diverse systems and applications, fostering interoperability and simplifying workflows. It also plays a vital role in cloud security, protecting sensitive data through firewalls, encryption and access controls.

IBM Power Virtual Server is an IBM Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offering that enables existing or new clients to extend their on-premises environments to the cloud. It is used to expand client’s on-premises servers to modern-day hybrid cloud infrastructures, enabling them to seamlessly move and manage their workloads across cloud and on-premises environments. With Power Virtual Server, businesses reduce the CapEx required for on-premises infrastructure, resulting in cost savings and operational efficiency. Additionally, businesses gain the advantage of frictionless workload migration from on-premises to the cloud given the parity between Power systems and the cloud offering.

The Power Edge Router (PER) is a high-performance router offered by IBM Cloud that provides advanced routing capabilities for IBM Power Virtual Server users. The PER improves network communication across different parts of IBM network. This new solution ultimately replaces the current Direct Link-based network connectivity and is enabled in select data centers today, with more coming soon.