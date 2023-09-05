Announcing the integration of the Power Edge Router for IBM Power Virtual Server

Networking plays a crucial role in unleashing the full potential of cloud computing and lays the foundation for reliable and efficient data transfer, resource sharing and collaboration. By establishing robust network architectures, businesses can optimize the performance of their cloud infrastructure, ensuring secure, fast and highly available access to applications and services from any location.
Networking in the cloud also enables scalability, allowing organizations to dynamically adjust their resources to meet fluctuating demands. Moreover, it enhances flexibility by enabling the integration of diverse systems and applications, fostering interoperability and simplifying workflows. It also plays a vital role in cloud security, protecting sensitive data through firewalls, encryption and access controls.
IBM Power Virtual Server is an IBM Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offering that enables existing or new clients to extend their on-premises environments to the cloud. It is used to expand client’s on-premises servers to modern-day hybrid cloud infrastructures, enabling them to seamlessly move and manage their workloads across cloud and on-premises environments. With Power Virtual Server, businesses reduce the CapEx required for on-premises infrastructure, resulting in cost savings and operational efficiency. Additionally, businesses gain the advantage of frictionless workload migration from on-premises to the cloud given the parity between Power systems and the cloud offering.
The Power Edge Router (PER) is a high-performance router offered by IBM Cloud that provides advanced routing capabilities for IBM Power Virtual Server users. The PER improves network communication across different parts of IBM network. This new solution ultimately replaces the current Direct Link-based network connectivity and is enabled in select data centers today, with more coming soon.
The Power Edge Router (PER) is intended to replace the current Direct-Link-based network connectivity between IBM Power Virtual Server pods and the IBM Cloud backbone. PER establishes a direct connection to the IBM Cloud Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) backbone, enabling seamless communication between different parts of the IBM network. By associating specific Power Virtual Server networks with unique MPLS route distinguishers (RDs), PER allows different networks to communicate effortlessly across the IBM Cloud MPLS backbone. Additionally, Transit Gateway is used to facilitate communication between Power Virtual Server instances and other network components—such as Classic infrastructure, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and remote Power Virtual Server instances—which ultimately leads to a simpler user experience and one that is aligned with other services in IBM Cloud.
In the past, Power Virtual Server clients were required to order several DLs for connectivity into IBM Cloud private network, and they were responsible for configuring and managing—resulting in operational complexity and increased cost. Today, a pair of upgraded Power Edge Routers have been added to each Power Virtual Server pod, which provides an aggregate connectivity of 400 GB/s for direct communication with Classic, VPC and Power Virtual Servers VSIs within the same region and across different regions worldwide.
In addition to this improved performance and reliability, the inclusion of PER allows for streamlined access to various IBM Cloud services, eliminating the need for proxies or virtual routers and reducing cost and configuration complexity. Furthermore, with a built-in Network Address Translation (NAT) device, users can easily connect to services like IBM Cloud DNS, NTP and Cloud Object Storage, simplifying the access process and enhancing overall network efficiency.
Creating a Power Edge Router (PER) workspace is straightforward. By following the steps outlined here, users can select DAL10 (currently enabled data center with PER) as the data center and create a new PER-enabled workspace. The guide provides detailed instructions on workspace creation, network configuration and attachment of Transit Gateway for seamless connectivity.
The Power Edge Router on IBM Power Virtual Server brings forth a new era of networking capabilities. With enhanced connectivity, strong reliability, simplified network management and improved accessibility to IBM Cloud services, businesses can optimize their network infrastructure and unlock new levels of productivity and efficiency.
To explore the full potential of the Power Edge Router and embark on a networking journey that empowers your business, please contact IBM to get started today. Experience the power of enhanced networking with PER on IBM Power Virtual Server and drive your business towards unprecedented success.
