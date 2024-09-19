Announcing the Cloud Migration Acceleration Program with IBM Power Virtual Server

The Cloud Migration Acceleration Program is designed to address the need for a simplified, accelerated evaluation and decision-making process for migrating on-premises Power workloads to Power Virtual Server. The program aims to help clients make more informed decisions in supporting their technology transformation:

Professional guidance by IBM Expert Labs: Clients receive guidance from technology specialists who have access to proven migration patterns, code, tools and deployable architectures specifically designed for IBM Cloud. Clients have access to technical training, certifications and assessments to enhance their migration capabilities and expertise. This provides clients with the resources and support to navigate their migration to Power Virtual Server.

Cost savings: Financial incentives are available to help offset migration costs. IBM provides financial incentives in the form of IBM Cloud credits, covering up to 50% of the migration cost. [1] To qualify for the program, clients need to be on the IBM Enterprise Savings Plan.

Moving workloads and applications to the cloud can be a transformative and costly undertaking. However, the Cloud Migration Acceleration Program with IBM Power Virtual Server presents a valuable opportunity for businesses to migrate to the cloud in a manner designed to be cost-effective and efficient. By addressing financial concerns and granting access to essential resources and expertise, we provide support to facilitate both a smooth and economical transition throughout the migration process.