Announcing the Cloud Migration Acceleration Program with IBM Power Virtual Server

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, enterprises are constantly seeking ways to improve their operational efficiency, scale their infrastructure and enhance data security. The cloud has emerged as a game-changer, offering unprecedented flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness. However, migrating enterprise workloads, data and applications while ensuring logical equivalence between the cloud and on-premises environment can be a daunting undertaking. To address these challenges, we are excited to announce our latest initiative to help clients modernize their infrastructure and create a swift migration to IBM Cloud with IBM Power Virtual Server.
The Cloud Migration Acceleration Program is designed to address the need for a simplified, accelerated evaluation and decision-making process for migrating on-premises Power workloads to Power Virtual Server. The program aims to help clients make more informed decisions in supporting their technology transformation:
Moving workloads and applications to the cloud can be a transformative and costly undertaking. However, the Cloud Migration Acceleration Program with IBM Power Virtual Server presents a valuable opportunity for businesses to migrate to the cloud in a manner designed to be cost-effective and efficient. By addressing financial concerns and granting access to essential resources and expertise, we provide support to facilitate both a smooth and economical transition throughout the migration process.
Clients should consider migrating their workloads to the cloud for several reasons:
The Cloud Migration Acceleration Program with IBM Power Virtual Server empowers businesses to migrate their workloads to the cloud. With IBM’s expertise, incentives and methodologies, organizations can transition their on-premises Power environments to IBM Power Virtual Server. The program provides comprehensive planning and strategic support for a successful migration. Migration Acceleration Incentives can address financial concerns for a smooth and cost-effective transition.
IBM Power Virtual Server is designed to offer exceptional performance, scalability and security features. It is designed to simplify the migration process with purpose-built tools and services. Embrace the cloud’s potential with IBM Power Virtual Server and the Cloud Migration Acceleration Program.
Please refer to the following resources for additional information:
[1] Clients on the IBM Enterprise Savings Plan can reduce their cloud migration costs by requesting a Promo Credit incentive to be used for IBM Cloud services. The Promo Credit will be issued within the first six months of the migration process and calculated on a tiered model based on the annual migration cost. 50% of the migration cost for Tier 1 (USD500K+ annual costs), 35% of migration cost for Tier 2 (USD250K – USD500K annual costs), or 25% of migration cost for Tier 3 (USD150K – USD250K annual costs).
Contact IBM today to get started