Announcing Dizzion Desktop as a Service for IBM Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)

For more than four years, Dizzion and IBM Cloud® have strategically partnered to deliver incredible digital workspace experiences to our clients. We are excited to announce that Dizzion has expanded their Desktop as a Service (DaaS) offering to now support IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). Powered by Frame, Dizzion’s cloud-native DaaS platform, clients can now deploy their Windows and Linux® virtual desktops and applications on IBM Cloud VPC and enjoy fast, dynamic, infrastructure provisioning and a true consumption-based model. Dizzion Frame supports a large selection of VPC instance profiles (including GPU profiles) across all IBM Cloud VPC Regions, aligning with a wide variety of client use cases and deployment needs.