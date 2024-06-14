Announcing Dizzion Desktop as a Service for IBM Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)

For more than four years, Dizzion and IBM Cloud® have strategically partnered to deliver incredible digital workspace experiences to our clients. We are excited to announce that Dizzion has expanded their Desktop as a Service (DaaS) offering to now support IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). Powered by Frame, Dizzion’s cloud-native DaaS platform, clients can now deploy their Windows and Linux® virtual desktops and applications on IBM Cloud VPC and enjoy fast, dynamic, infrastructure provisioning and a true consumption-based model. Dizzion Frame supports a large selection of VPC instance profiles (including GPU profiles) across all IBM Cloud VPC Regions, aligning with a wide variety of client use cases and deployment needs.
DaaS is a leading technology for addressing the evolving security, mobility and agility demands of the modern workplace and workforce. It unlocks bring your own (BYO) device initiatives, keeps sensitive data off endpoints, simplifies support for seasonal and contractor staff, allows for rapid user onboarding and offboarding and enables the rapid and secure adoption of AI tools.
Dizzion DaaS on IBM Cloud VPC focuses on making it easy for clients to benefit from the power of digital workspaces. This means delivering not only an enterprise DaaS platform but also a solution that can be tailored to meet the unique resource and expertise needs of organizations. Clients can choose from self-service or Dizzion-managed administration, deploy on their own IBM Cloud account or hosted by Dizzion and even layer on compliance services for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and SOC.
The new solution offers clients a differentiated experience by allowing users to access native Windows 10 and 11 desktops and apps from any device with a web browser. The Frame platform delivers an incredibly seamless and intuitive experience for both users and administrators as Dizzion develops both the front-end user interface as well as the back-end control plane. Users enjoy superior audio and video performance by leveraging Dizzion’s next-generation Frame Remoting Protocol that delivers in-session voice and video capabilities without needing to offload to the endpoint.
Business leaders should look at Dizzion DaaS to improve their organization’s bottom line and achieve a strong return on investment. Many clients are seeing significant benefits, including:
Learn more about Dizzion Managed DaaS on IBM Cloud