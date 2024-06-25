Achieving operational efficiency through Instana’s Intelligent Remediation

Now, let’s imagine a scenario: Instana has notified you of an incident. There’s a sudden increase in latency of requests to your website. Instana has been observing data from thousands of resources that make up your applications: processes, containers, virtual machines, Kubernetes clusters running websites, Java applications, databases, message queuing systems and more. But something subtle has snapped, like the proverbial tree falling in the uninhabited forest, no-one was listening out for. Except this time, it’s different. Instana was there.

Your website’s response latency has spiked and your Kubernetes hosted application isn’t handling requests as fast as it was. An incident has been created and the Automation section shows Automation Policies and Recommended Actions related to the incident. These are a part of Instana’s Automation Framework. A policy links the incident event type to an action and describes when and how to run the action. Instana has matched the incident with prior similar incidents that have occurred in this environment. Incidents that users have resolved by running an action and when that was successful, creating a policy. This is how the knowledge from work carried out by users, resolving issues, is retained and reused.

Until now, it is only prior work by DevOps/ITOps teams and their experiential knowledge, that can help other application stakeholders. While this is a great store of value, what happens when there are no prior cases of an incident? Enter watsonx.ai with the power of generative AI to help seed new solutions in the form of actions tailored to the context of the incident event.