Accelerate your speed of business with IBM Event Automation

Customer needs and market dynamics are constantly shifting from one moment to the next. There are thousands of business events flowing through every part of your organization every day. These events can provide a wealth of information about what’s actually happening across your business at any moment in time.

Organizations that can capitalize on this continual stream of business intelligence can spot trends, issues and opportunities, address threats, and act quickly.

But operationalizing business events is challenging. First, events can be locked away across a variety of different data sources, applications and systems. Businesses need a way to unlock the value of their events while they are still actionable.

Second, huge volumes of new events constantly take place across the organization. Businesses need a way to sort, filter and identify the key events that matter most while new ones continue to pour in.

And finally, to make effective use of the event, the context in which it occurs is important. Events need to be processed and combined to identify and act on the business situations that matter. Businesses need a way to accelerate this work without being limited by a need for deep technical skill sets that may be in short supply.