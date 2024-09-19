Accelerate time to market with IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management 7.0.3

Today, technology is advancing rapidly, outpacing traditional engineering methods. This trend is driving a growing demand for smart software-driven products and a wider range of products, which leads to pressing challenges like cost and time constraints, limited resources, strict testing standards and safety and quality requirements.

The need for solutions that connect functional, software, mechanical and electrical engineering domains to a single source of truth has never been greater. These solutions aim to reduce integration failures and delivery delays, support product line variability and ensure full visibility into the lifecycle. This calls for expertise in various domains, including digital thread, global configuration management, and impact analysis.

Today, I am very excited to announce the new release of IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management 7.0.3 version that builds on more than a decade of industry leadership, bringing new capabilities and efficiencies that empower engineering professionals to deliver high-quality complex systems and software on time.