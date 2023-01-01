© Copyright IBM Corporation 1994, 2023.
미국 정부 사용자의 제한된 권리 - IBM Corp.과의 GSA ADP 일정 계약에 따라 사용, 복제 또는 공개가 제한됩니다.
IBM 웹 사이트 페이지에는 준수해야 하는 기타 소유권 고지 및 저작권 정보가 포함되어 있을 수 있습니다.
본 목록은 International Business Machines Corporation("IBM")이 소유한 미국 상표의 현재 목록이며, 다른 국가의 상표 또는 등록 상표일 수도 있습니다. 뒤에 ® 표시가 붙은 상표는 미국에서 IBM의 등록 상표이며 ™ 표시가 붙은 상표는 미국에서 IBM의 상표입니다.
본 목록은 모든 IBM 상표의 포괄적인 목록이 아닙니다. IBM이 소유한 모든 상표(등록 또는 미등록)가 이 페이지에 나열되어 있지는 않습니다. 본 페이지에 상표가 표시되지 않더라도 IBM이 해당 상표를 소유/사용하지 않는다는 의미는 아니며, 해당 제품/서비스가 해당 시장에서 활발하게 판매되지 않거나 중요하지 않다는 의미도 아닙니다.
본 목록은 수시로 업데이트됩니다.
마지막 업데이트: 2023년 9월
A
Accesser®
Advantage Suite®
AFP Font Collection for S/390®
AFS®
Agile Command and Control Center®
AGLETS®
Ahead of the Threat®
AI Suitcase®
AIX®
AIX/ESA®
AlchemyAPI®
AlchemyVision®
AlphaBlox®
alphaWorks®
Ammirati®
AML Atlas®
AML & Sanctions Atlas®
Answertree®
AnyNet®
AnthillPro®
APL2®
Approach®
Argus®
Ask Watson®
Aspera®
Asset Strategy Library®
Association/400®
Audiovation®
B
BatchPipes®
Be Equal®
Benefit Design Modeler®
BIC Atlas®
Big Data Stampede®
BigInsights®
Blekko®
BLU Acceleration®
Blue Box®
Bluewolf®
Bluewolf Beyond®
Bluewolf Now®
BookManager®
BOOTCAMP BY TAOS®
BORN IN THE VALLEY, RAISED IN THE CLOUD.®
Build Forge®
Built on Blue®
Built on IBM Blue®
Built on IBM Cloud®
C
C BEAM®
C3®
C-ISAM®
CareDiscovery®
Cast Iron®
CENTER OF INNOVATION®
CICS®
CICS Explorer®
CICS/6000®
CICSPlex®
Clarity.Confidence.Control®
ClearCase®
ClearCase MultiSite®
Clearflow®
Clearleap®
ClearQuest®
Cleversafe®
Clinical Points®
Cloud Extender®
Cloudant®
Co3Systems®
Code and Response®
Cognitive Business®
Cognitive Commerce®
Cognitive Economy®
Cognitive Era®
Cognitive Process Automation®
Cognitive Process Re-Engineering®
Cognitive Soc®
Cognos®
Collaboration Agenda®
Collaborative Quality®
Concert®
Connect:Direct®
Connect:Enterprise®
Consumer Advantage®
Context Accumulation®
Control360®
Cool Blue®
COPLINK®
COPSYNC®
CPLEX®
CXAware™
CXDrive™
CXEdge™
CXMaps™
CXSearch™
CXSECURE™
CXSurge™
CXWatch™
D
Daeja®
dashDB®
Databand®
Datablade®
DATABRIDGE®
DataMirror®
DataPower®
DataStage®
Db2®
DB2®
DCP®
Debater®
Demand-Driven Control®
Designing for Business Outcomes®
developerWorks®
DevOps Now®
Dialexa®
Digital Catalyst®
Digital Reinvention®
Discovery Accelerator™
Discovery Advisor®
Dispersed Storage®
DisplayWrite®
DOORS®
DOSSIER ACCELERATOR®
DS8000®
DSNET®
E
Easy Tier®
ECX®
eFilm Workstation®
Emb(race)®
Emptoris®
Enterprise Design Thinking®
Enterprise Storage Server®
Envizi™
EPM: Engage®
EPM: Explore®
Everyplace®
Exabounds®
Exchange Atlas®
Expect More®
Extreme Blue®
F
FASP®
FDPR®
Fiberlink®
FICON®
FileNet®
FlashCopy®
Freelance Graphics®
G
GDPS®
Gentran®
Gentran:Basic®
Gentran:Control®
Gentran:Director®
Gentran:Plus®
Gentran:Realtime®
Gentran:Server®
Gentran:Structure®
Gentran:Viewpoint®
Global Business Services®
Global Mobile Innovators Tournament™
GuardedNet®
Guardium®
H
Hatteras®
HelpCenter®
Healthlink Connect®
HTTPS Preferred®
HyperFactor Technology®
HyperSwap®
I
IBM®
IBM 5 in 5®
IBM API Connect®
IBM Application Resource Management™
IBM Automation®
IBM Big Data Stampede®
IBM Blockchain®
IBM BLU®
IBM Blue®
IBM Client Success Essentials®
IBM Cloud®
IBM Cloud for Financial Services®
IBM Cloud Garage®
IBM Cloud Managed Services®
IBM Cloud Pak®
IBM Cloud Satellite®
IBM Club®
IBM Concert®
IBM Consulting®
IBM Debater®
IBM Digital Catalyst®
IBM Digital Zone®
IBM Edge Computing®
IBM Elastic Storage®
IBM Exabounds®
IBM ExperienceOne®
IBM FlashCore®
IBM FlashSystem®
IBM Food Trust®
IBM Garage™
IBM Instana™
IBM Instant Checkout®
IBM iX®
IBM MetroPulse®
IBM MobileFirst®
IBM Next Five in Five®
IBM One Click Learning®
IBM Payments Center™
IBM Performance Field®
IBM Plex®
IBM PureData®
IBM Q®
IBM Q Experience®
IBM Q Network®
IBM Q System One®
IBM QUANTUM®
IBM Research®
IBM Resiliency Services®
IBM Resilient Incident Response Platform®
IBM ReturnServe®
IBM Security®
IBM Security ReaQta as a Service™
IBM Services®
IBM Services Dynamic Delivery™
IBM SmartCloud®
IBM Spectrum®
IBM Spectrum Conductor®
IBM Spectrum Fusion™
IBM Spectrum Symphony®
IBM Sterling®
IBM Telum®
IBM Watson®
IBM watsonx Orchestrate™
IBM WatsonX™
IBM Z®
IBM z Systems®
IBM z13®
IBM z13s®
IBM z14®
IBM z16™
ibm.com®
ILOG®
ImagePlus®
Improvement Driven Organization®
IMS/ESA®
INFOQUICK®
Information Agenda®
Information Economics®
Information Optimized®
Informix®
InfoSphere®
INFOTEXT®
Infra'novation®
ingraam®
Initiate®
Initiate Systems®
Ink Manager®
InnovationJam®
Insight®
Instana®
Instant Checkout®
Integrate in Days®
Integrated Language Environment®
Integrated Systems Solutions®
Intelligent Miner®
IntelliStation®
IntelliWatch Pinnacle®
Interconnect®
IO2®
It's Always Now®
Iterations®
IZIK®
J
JAVANA™
Jazz®
Jinsoku™
jStart®
K
Kenexa Prove It!®
Kenexa Survey Scorecard®
L
Lab Advisor®
Language Environment®
Let's put smart to work®
LoadLeveler®
Logiscope®
Lombardi Blueprint®
Lombardi Teamworks®
LoopBack®
LOVEM®
LSF®
M
MaaS360®
MaaS360 PRO®
Making the World Work Better®
Managing the World's Infrastructure®
Many Eyes®
Maximo®
Measure Your Ceiling™
Mentorplace®
MetaBroker®
METRO™
MI360®
Micro-Partitioning®
Mobile NAC®
Mobile Notes®
Mobile360®
MONOCLE™
MQIntegrator®
MQSeries®
Multiscreen Video Logistics®
N
NameGenderizer®
NameParser®
NAMESERVER ACCELERATION®
Net.Data®
Netcool®
Netezza®
Nettracker®
Neudesic®
NPS®
NS1®
NS1 CONNECT®
NSONE®
NUMA-Q®
O
ObjectGrid®
Octo™
Octo Consulting Group®
Octo Solutions®
OctoCX™
oLabs®
OMEGAMON®
OMEGAVIEW II®
Omnience®
On Demand Community®
Open Class®
Open Liberty®
Open P-TECH®
OpenAFS®
OpenPages®
OpenWhisk®
Operating System/2®
Operating System/400®
OPTIC™
Orchestrate®
OS/390®
OS/400®
Others Think; We Outthink®
Outcome Driven Security®
OUTCOMES ANALYST®
Outth!nk®
Outthink®
P
P-TECH®
Parallel Sysplex®
ParkMyCloud®
PartnerFirst®
PartnerWorld®
Passport Advantage®
PASW®
PASW the Predictive Analytics Company®
Perpetual Analytics®
Phytel Atmosphere®
PIN®
Plex®
Plus Is More™
Power®
POWER®
Power8®
Power9®
Power Architecture®
Power Cube®
Power Series®
PowerHA®
PowerPC®
PowerPlay®
PowerVM®
Proactive Patient Outreach®
ProcessMaster®
ProductPac®
Profit Seeker®
Promnet Repo®
Promontory®
Promontory Financial Group®
Promontory Growth and Innovation®
Promontory Local Credit®
ProtecTIER®
Prove It!®
Proviso®
PULSAR®
PureApplication®
PureData®
PurePower System®
pureQuery®
pureScale®
pureXML®
Q
Qiskit®
QRadar®
Quality Cycle Management®
QualityStage®
Quantum System Two™
R
RAA®
RACF®
Randori®
Rapid Financing®
Rapidimpact®
Rational®
Rational Developer Network®
Rational Rose®
Reading Companion®
Real-time Compression Appliance®
ReaQta™
Red Brick®
Red Brick Vista®
Redbooks®
Regency Services®
Relevance Engine®
RequisitePro®
Resilient®
Resilient Systems®
Resource Ammirati®
Resource Link®
Rhapsody®
RISQL®
RPG/400®
RT Personal Computers®
S
S390-Tools®
S/390®
Sage KnowledgeBase®
SamplePower®
Satellite™
Scalable POWERparallel Systems®
Secure Productivity Suite®
Self-Managing Anywhere and in Real Time®
SEMERU RUNTIME®
Service Request Manager®
Services Navigator®
ServicePac®
Sevatec®
SevOne®
ShiftUp®
Simpler®
Simpler Business System®
SiteCheck®
SkillsBuild®
SlamTracker®
Slash the Web®
Slicestor®
SMaRT Application®
SMaRT Container®
Smart Loves Problems®
SMaRT Workload®
SmartParking®
SmartSizing®
Smarter Cities Challenge®
Smarter Commerce®
Smarter Planet®
Smartmodels®
SmartSuite®
SoftAudit®
SoftLayer®
Spectrum Fusion™
SPSS®
Statemate®
Star Analytics®
Star Integration Server®
Sterling™
Sterling Commerce®
Sterling Information Broker®
Sterling Integrator®
Storage Beyond Scale®
StoredIQ®
Storwize®
Stream on Demand by Clearleap®
StrongLoop®
SuperPrivacy®
SurfAid Analytics®
Symphony®
SysBack®
System i5®
System p5®
System Two™
System z®
System z9®
System z10®
SystemMirror®
Systems Application Architecture®
System/390®
T
TALENT AT OUR CORE®
TAOS®
TAOS OCIO®
Taos What's Next.™
Teamworks®
TechConnect®
Ten Demandments®
The AI Ladder®
The New Era of Risk Management®
The Open Brand®
The PGI Promise®
The Settee®
The Weather Channel®
The Weather Channel Morning Brief™
Think®
Tivoli®
Tivoli Storage Manager FastBack®
TM1®
Totalogistics®
TRIRIGA®
TruQloud®
Trusted Workplace®
Trusteer®
Trusteer Rapport®
TryTracker®
Turbonomic®
Turbonomic Application Resource Management™
TXSeries®
U
UC2®
uDeploy®
uDeploy®
UrbanCode®
urban{code}®
Ustream®
V
VendorCompass®
Veloce™
VIA®
ViaVoice®
Visibility Control Automation®
VISIBILITY.INSIGHT.ANSWERS.®
Visibility360®
VisualAge®
VTAM®
W
Watson Analytics®
Watson Anywhere™
Watson Education®
Watson Health®
Watson Discovery Advisor®
Watson IoT®
Watson Orders™
Watson Works®
WatsonX™
WebCPO®
WebDialogs®
WebIntertalk®
WebSphere®
Wheelwriter®
Wild Ducks®
With Watson®
Word Pro®
World's Fastest Storage®
WPM®
X
X-Force®
XIV®
Y
You^IBM®
You to the Power of IBM®
Z
z Systems®
zEnterprise®
zPDT®
zSystems™
z9®
z13®
z13s®
z15®
z16™
z/Architecture®
z/OS®
z/VM®
z/VSE®
AHANA® 단어 및 디바이스
AlphaBlox®
Be Equal® 디바이스
Blue Box® 디바이스
Bluewolf®
Healthlink®
IBM®
IBM Bluemix® 및 디바이스
IBM Business Partner®
IBM Cloud®
IBM Peel-Back®
IBM Q®
IBM Security® 및 디바이스
IBM Security Shield®
IBM TotalStorage® Proven
IBM Volunteers®
Initiate®
ISM™
IX® 디바이스
Lighthouse® 디바이스
Lombardi®
Lombardi Blueprint®
MaaS360® 및 디바이스
MRO Software®
n (Blue Circle Logo)®
Neudesic®
On Demand Community®
P Device®
Planet Icon®
Promnet Repo Design® 및 디바이스
PROMONTORY & Lighthouse® 디바이스
Promontory Local Credit™ 및 디바이스
PureData® 및 디바이스
REBUS®
Redbooks®
Resource® 및 디바이스
ResourceInteractive® 단어 및 디바이스
Robotic Square Head® 디바이스
SevOne®
SoftLayer™ 디바이스
STARANALYTICS®
Storwize®
Taos® 및 디바이스
Taos CIO® 및 디바이스
The Weather Channel Circular Logo®
The Weather Channel Morning Brief Square Logo 및 디바이스™
The Weather Channel Square Logo™
The Weather Channel 단어 및 디바이스®
Tivoli®
turbonomic®
U®
VM TURBO®
Watson Avatar®
XCITEC® 및 디바이스
IBM 상표에는 IBM 제품 및 서비스 이름뿐만 아니라 IBM의 유명한 막대 8개 로고와 IBM이 소유 및 사용하는 기타 디자인 및 로고가 포함됩니다. IBM은 상표 개발 및 보호에 세심한 주의를 기울이고 있으며 상표에 대한 모든 소유권을 보유합니다.
IBM 로고 사용
IBM은 로고 사용을 신중하게 제한합니다. IBM의 명시적인 서면 허가를 받지 않았거나 IBM으로부터 로고 사용 라이선스를 받지 않은 다른 회사는 IBM 로고를 사용할 수 없습니다.
IBM 로고를 사용 권한을 얻으려면 IBM 담당자 또는 IBM Call Center(1-800-IBM4YOU(1-800-426-4968))로 문의하여 기업 브랜딩을 요청하십시오.
IBM 상표의 공정한 사용
IBM 상표의 '공정한 사용(Fair use)', 즉 제삼자가 명시적인 허가나 라이선스 없이 사용하는 것은 제품 및 서비스 이름 등의 IBM 상표에 대한 텍스트 참조로만 제한되며, IBM 로고는 제외됩니다.
이러한 참조에서 귀하는 진실해야 하고, IBM을 폄하해서는 안 되며, 대중을 호도해서는 안 됩니다. 귀하는 IBM과 귀사, IBM 제품 및 서비스 간 관계의 성격을 명확하고 정확하게 해야 합니다.
공정한 사용의 일반적인 두 가지 유형:
귀하의 제품 이름과 귀사에서 생산한 모든 동봉된 포장에 중점을 두어야 합니다. IBM 제품으로 개발되었거나, IBM 제품과 호환되거나, IBM 제품에서 실행되는 애플리케이션으로 인식될 수 있도록 레이블링에서 귀하 제품 이름을 강조해야 합니다.
다음은 IBM 제품 이름을 올바르게 사용하기 위한 일반적인 규칙입니다
회사명으로서의 "IBM" 사용
텍스트 세 글자인 "IBM"은 International Business Machines Corporation의 상표이자 회사 이름의 약어입니다. "IBM"을 사용하여 International Business Machines Corporation이라는 회사를 식별할 경우 이를 상호라고 합니다. 상호 사용은 일반적으로 특정 제품이 아닌 회사를 언급할 때 적용됩니다. IBM을 회사로 언급하는 경우 IBM을 소유격으로 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 경우 해당 이름은 (법적으로 상표의 도메인인) 상품이나 서비스를 식별하지 못합니다.
IBM 상표의 올바르지 않은 사용
IBM 상표에 대한 각주/저작권 표시를 생략하지 마십시오.
승인된 IBM 상표를 변경하지 마십시오.
IBM 또는 IBM 제품 이름에 대한 새로운 로고를 만들지 마십시오.
귀사의 제품 이름에 IBM 제품 이름을 포함시키지 마십시오.
귀사에서 소유한 웹 사이트의 루트 도메인에 IBM 제품 이름을 포함시키지 마십시오.
텍스트에 IBM이라는 이름을 사용할 때 철자를 잘못 입력하거나 소문자를 사용하지 마십시오.
IBM 태그라인을 사용하지 마십시오.
귀사 이름을 IBM 제품 이름과 연결하지 마십시오.
제품 또는 서비스의 IBM 상표명을 명사 또는 복수형으로 사용하지 마십시오.
IBM 상표의 철자를 잘못 입력하거나 대소문자를 잘못 표기하지 마십시오. 처음 사용할 때는 항상 상표인 IBM 이름 앞에 IBM 문자를 넣어야 합니다.
저작권 표시가 필요한 회사 상표:
Adobe, Adobe 로고, PostScript 및 PostScript 로고는 미국 및/또는 기타 국가에 등록된 Adobe Systems Incorporated의 등록 상표 또는 상표입니다.IT Infrastructure Library는 AXELOS Limited의 등록 상표입니다.
ITIL은 AXELOS Limited의 등록 상표입니다.
Linear Tape-Open, LTO, LTO 로고, Ultrium 및 Ultrium 로고는 미국 및/또는 기타 국가에서 사용되는 Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation 및 Quantum Corporation의 상표 또는 등록 상표입니다.
Intel, Intel logo, Intel Inside, Intel Inside logo, Intel Centrino, Intel Centrino logo, Celeron, Intel Xeon, Intel SpeedStep, Itanium 및 Pentium은 미국 및 기타 국가에서 사용되는 Intel Corporation 또는 자회사의 상표 또는 등록 상표입니다.
Microsoft, Windows, Windows NT 및 Windows 로고는 미국 또는 기타 국가에 등록된 Microsoft Corporation의 상표입니다.Java와 모든 Java 기반 상표 및 로고는 Oracle 및/또는 자회사의 상표 또는 등록 상표입니다.Cell Broadband Engine은 미국 또는 기타 국가에서 Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc.의 상표이며 해당 라이센스 하에서 사용됩니다.
UNIX는 미국 및 기타 국가에 등록된 The Open Group의 등록 상표입니다.VMware, VMware 로고, VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware Cloud Foundation Service, VMware vCenter Server 및 VMware vSphere는 미국 및/또는 기타 국가에서 사용되는 VMware, Inc. 또는 그 자회사의 등록 상표 또는 상표입니다.표시 및 저작권 표시가 필요한 회사 상표:
등록 상표인 Linux®는 전 세계적 상표 소유자인 Linus Torvalds의 독점 사용권자 Linux Foundation의 하위 라이센스에 의거하여 사용됩니다.Zowe™, Zowe™ 로고 및 Open Mainframe Project™는 Linux Foundation의 상표입니다.
Red Hat®, JBoss®, OpenShift®, Fedora®, Hibernate®, Ansible®, CloudForms®, RHCA®, RHCE®, RHCSA®, Ceph®, Gluster®는 미국 및 기타 국가에 등록된 Red Hat, Inc. 또는 해당 자회사의 상표 또는 등록 상표입니다.
RStudio®, RStudio 로고 및 Shiny®는 RStudio, Inc.의 등록 상표입니다.
표시 및 저작권 표시가 필요한 IBM 회사 상표:
At Your Command Continuing Education®, Banking is Business®, Batrus Hollweg International®, BHI® and device, BHI Career Management System®, BHIONLINE®, BHSELECT®, BHSELECT SR®, Click and Credit®, Click and Decide®, Click and Link®, Click and Post®, Click and Report®, Click and Screen®, Click and Track®, Clickable Software, Inc.® and device, Compplanner®, E11 Index®, Equassess®, Evolution®, Genesys Customer Driven HCM®, HD 360® and device, High Definition Assessment and Selection Science®, Hot Lava Mobile™, ISI Insurance Services, Inc.® and device, Job SPA Employee Engagement®, Kenexa Careertracker®, Kenexa Customer Satisfaction Indicator Assessment®, Kenexa Engagement Indicator Assessment®, Kenexa Teamwork Indicator Assessment®, Makana Motivator®, Making Social Work®, Management Success Indicator®, OTCI®, Peoplequest®, Performance Plus®, Performance View®, Proselect®, Quick Select®, Resume=Link®, Safe Security Assessment for Employees®, SQ Service Questionnaire®, SQPlus®, Strategic Talent Life Cycle®, Survey Center®, Survey Insight®, Survey Vantage®, Talent Gauging®, Talent Manager®, Teamfit®, Touchscore®, Webhire®, What Do You Pay For The World?™, Workforce by Design® 및 Workforcebydesign®은 IBM 계열사인 Kenexa의 상표 또는 등록 상표입니다.
CADstream®, eFilm™, eFilm Workstation®, eMix®, iConnect® 및 Lifeclinic®은 IBM 계열사인 Merge Healthcare Inc.의 상표 또는 등록 상표입니다.
Oniqua® 및 Oniqua IQ™는 IBM 계열사인 Oniqua Pty. Ltd.의 상표 또는 등록 상표입니다.
Autobrand®, Cloud and Rainbow™ device, Icebreaker Studios®, Social®and device, The Lift™, The Weather Company®, The Weather Company® 및 디바이스, The Weather Underground®, TWC®, Weather Bonk®, Weather Exchange®, Weather FX 및 디바이스™, Weather Means Business®, Weather Quickie®, Weather Underground®, Weather.com®, WeatherFX®, WU®, WU® 및 디바이스, Wunderground™, Wunderground.com®, Wundermap® 및 Wunderradio®는 IBM 계열사인 TWC Product and Technology, LLC의 상표 또는 등록 상표입니다.
Avcharts®, ESP:Live®, Global Lightning Network®, Live:Wire®, Magictrak®, Myweather®, Pilotbrief®, Pinpoint Lightning®, Routecast®, Skytrak®, Taps®, Weather Central®, WSI®, WSI Inflight® 및 WSI°®는 IBM 계열사인 WSI Corporation의 상표 또는 등록 상표입니다.