cloud Cloud Analytics Solutions Cloud analytics solutions
Find new and unexpected insights quickly and deliver business-changing results
Try analytics services
Business meeting close to printery production line
Make smarter decisions

Analytics services on the IBM Cloud® can be deployed in the cloud, on premises or in a hybrid environment. IBM Cloud solutions, featuring embedded intelligence capabilities through machine learning (ML), enable you to easily analyze the data and build ML models that can be deployed in cognitive applications. Combine these services to reveal insights.
Connect teams across functions

Collaborate in teams across functions to access all trusted data and best-in-class technologies.

Discover new insights from data

Use multiple analytics technologies to learn from data and get new answers for your business.

Accelerate delivery of insights

Deliver new insights to your business quickly, and continuously improve them through rapid iteration.

IBM® Analytics Engine

Let’s put your focus back on analytics. Separate compute from storage to flexibly build, scale and maintain your analytics applications.

 Apache Spark

This open source data-processing engine is designed for large data sets. Get the speed, scalability, and programmability required for big data.

IBM Information Server on Cloud

Bring flexibility and scalability to your enterprise information strategy. With Infosphere integrate you can transform, govern and deliver trusted data.

IBM Master Data Management on Cloud

Trust, govern and act upon your data with the extensibility of flexible deployment models. Enhance speed, reduce costs and realize faster time to value.

 IBM Streams

Discover insights in real time from a range of streaming data including unstructured text, video and more. Turn fast-moving volumes and varieties into insight.
Gaining life-saving insight in the ICU Emory University Hospital teamed with IBM and IBM Business Partner Excel Medical Electronics to collect and analyze ICU patient data in near-real time, delivering lifesaving insight up to 95 percent faster.
Discover how we can help your analytics

Start acting on insights and embed intelligence into your business processes.

Get started