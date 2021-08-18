Home Business automation ELM Rhapsody MBSE tools and solutions
Leverage sophisticated simulations to build powerful digital models with a model-based systems engineering (MBSE) solution.
To deliver high-quality, price-competitive offerings that meets compliance and regulatory standards, your software and product development teams have many challenges to overcome:

  • Adding requirements for advanced functionality and competitive differentiation increase the importance of software in almost every product and system
  • Growing complexity of systems and systems-of-systems demand unambiguous requirements and design specifications
  • Expanding ecosystems of partners and suppliers require seamless collaboration
  • Shrinking development timelines and growing margin pressures demand more productivity, reduced rework and lower development costs

IBM® Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody® and its family of products offers a proven solution for software modeling and systems design activities to help you manage complexity in product and systems development. Rhapsody supports UML, SysML, UAF and AUTOSAR import and export capability and is part of the IBM Engineering portfolio that provides a collaborative design, development and test environment for systems engineers.
Benefits Accelerate delivery with model-based design

Prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation of requirements, architecture and behavior. This helps improve productivity and reduce time-to-market while maintaining the ability to adapt to changing customer requirements.

Create digital twins that bridge the gap between physical and digital designs to improve the understanding and communication of design changes throughout the product lifecycle.

Help reduce late-cycle redesigns and improve product quality by increasing the ability to analyze and elaborate on requirements, make architectural trades-offs with parametric evaluations, and document designs.

Model-based systems engineering solutions Model-based systems and design development

Deliver higher quality systems and software faster by managing complex product and systems development with a proven solution for collaborative design, modeling, development and testing activities.

Unlock your engineering data from various lifecycle tools and help your organization make more effective, timely and informed decisions while maintaining compliance with regulatory and industry standards.

Adopt a pragmatic approach to managing complex software and product development with a systems engineering solution that provides an end-to-end view across the entire product lifecycle for all stakeholders.

 

Industries
MBSE tools for automotive industry

Engineering teams need to be able to manage the simultaneous development of mechanical, electrical and software systems to successfully deliver competitive, high-quality vehicles on time. IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management is one of the leading application lifecycle management solutions for managing the development of today’s complex automobiles.

