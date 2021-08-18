To deliver high-quality, price-competitive offerings that meets compliance and regulatory standards, your software and product development teams have many challenges to overcome:
IBM® Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody® and its family of products offers a proven solution for software modeling and systems design activities to help you manage complexity in product and systems development. Rhapsody supports UML, SysML, UAF and AUTOSAR import and export capability and is part of the IBM Engineering portfolio that provides a collaborative design, development and test environment for systems engineers.
Prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation of requirements, architecture and behavior. This helps improve productivity and reduce time-to-market while maintaining the ability to adapt to changing customer requirements.
Create digital twins that bridge the gap between physical and digital designs to improve the understanding and communication of design changes throughout the product lifecycle.
Help reduce late-cycle redesigns and improve product quality by increasing the ability to analyze and elaborate on requirements, make architectural trades-offs with parametric evaluations, and document designs.
Deliver higher quality systems and software faster by managing complex product and systems development with a proven solution for collaborative design, modeling, development and testing activities.
Unlock your engineering data from various lifecycle tools and help your organization make more effective, timely and informed decisions while maintaining compliance with regulatory and industry standards.
Adopt a pragmatic approach to managing complex software and product development with a systems engineering solution that provides an end-to-end view across the entire product lifecycle for all stakeholders.
