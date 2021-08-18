To deliver high-quality, price-competitive offerings that meets compliance and regulatory standards, your software and product development teams have many challenges to overcome:

Adding requirements for advanced functionality and competitive differentiation increase the importance of software in almost every product and system

Growing complexity of systems and systems-of-systems demand unambiguous requirements and design specifications

Expanding ecosystems of partners and suppliers require seamless collaboration

Shrinking development timelines and growing margin pressures demand more productivity, reduced rework and lower development costs

IBM® Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody® and its family of products offers a proven solution for software modeling and systems design activities to help you manage complexity in product and systems development. Rhapsody supports UML, SysML, UAF and AUTOSAR import and export capability and is part of the IBM Engineering portfolio that provides a collaborative design, development and test environment for systems engineers.