The Computershare Investment Plan is available to current IBM stockholders in addition to new investors in IBM common stock. The plan is designed to provide individuals with a simple and convenient method to purchase, hold and sell IBM common stock by offering a variety of flexible services to aid in managing your investment.

Key features of the plan include:

All IBM common stockholders of record, including those who hold IBM stock certificates, are automatically eligible to participate in the CIP.

New investors can become IBM stockholders with as little as USD 500.

You can build your investment over time by making additional purchases periodically. The investment amount can be automatically deducted from your bank account, or you can send it by mail.

You may choose to receive any dividend payments electronically, by check or you may have a portion or all of your dividends reinvested towards the purchase of additional shares.

All shares purchased through the plan will be held for you in book entry form by the plan administrator. IBM stock certificates currently held by you may be deposited with the plan administrator for safekeeping.

You can sell any book entry shares being held for you through the plan.

You can transfer shares or make gifts of IBM common stock.

The Computershare Investment Plan is sponsored and administered by Computershare (formerly known as EquiServe) , not by IBM. Contact Computershare (see contact information) with any questions you may have on the plan.

Shares purchased through the CIP will be held in book entry form at Computershare. The book entry form of ownership allows you to own shares without having physical stock certificates in your possession. A periodic statement of account is provided reflecting the number of book entry shares registered in your name and held by Computershare.

The benefits of book entry ownership are the elimination of problems associated with paper certificates, such as storage and safety of securities. Book entry shares also eliminate the requirement for physical movement of stock certificates at the time of sale or transfer of ownership.

The Computershare Investment Plan provides investors with a convenient and simple method of purchasing shares with minimal service fees. You will be able to reinvest all or part of your dividends, and you will be able to make additional voluntary cash purchases by check or by automatic withdrawal from your bank account.