Computershare must report to the IRS dividend income amounts paid to registered stockholders during a calendar year.

A copy of the report, Form 1099-DIV, will be mailed to registered stockholders in December of each year. If you receive dividend checks, the Form 1099-DIV will be attached to your December dividend check. If you have your dividends reinvested, the Form 1099-DIV will be part of your December statement. Registered stockholders who do not receive a check, or a quarterly statement, will receive a separate Form 1099-DIV. Dividend payments are reportable whether a dividend payment is issued by check, directly deposited to your bank account or reinvested into additional shares of stock.

To obtain this dividend information or a duplicate Form 1099-DIV, you may contact Computershare (see contact information).