Automatic investment enables you to pre-authorize Computershare to purchase additional shares each month by electronically debiting your check or savings account at a US financial institution. This permits you to make regular investments, if you choose, in an amount and schedule that are comfortable for you, without the inconvenience of writing and mailing checks. The fee to Computershare for utilizing this service is USD 1 which will be deducted from your investment and replaces the USD 5 additional investment fee.

To initiate automatic investments, you must complete and sign an Authorization Form for Ongoing Automatic Deductions and return it to Computershare (see contact information). Once automatic deductions begin, funds will be withdrawn from your bank account on either the 1st or 15th of each month, or both (as specified by you on your Authorization Form, or the next business day if either the 1st or 15th is not a business day). These funds will normally be invested on the following Wednesday, or if that day is not a business day, the first business day after Wednesday.