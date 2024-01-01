The Directors and Corporate Governance Committee is responsible for leading the search for qualified individuals for election as directors to ensure the Board has the optimal mix of skills, expertise, experience, and diversity of backgrounds. The Committee recommends candidates to the full Board for election.

The Board believes that the following core attributes are key to ensuring the continued vitality of the Board and excellence in the execution of its duties:

diversity of background, including gender, ethnicity, talents and perspectives

experience as a leader of a business, firm or institution

mature and practical judgment

the ability to comprehend and analyze complex matters, including technology and digital innovation

effective interpersonal and communication skills

strong character and integrity

The Committee and the Board identify candidates through a variety of means, including: