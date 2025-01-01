The AI Lab infrastructure is based on both x86 and IBM Power servers running Red Hat Open Shift with support for both K8s Pods and virtual machines.

Multiple clusters are available with and without GPUs. We have different sizes of GPUs that are available through Nvidia’s DGX with 8 x A100 80GB GPUs, as well as L4 and A40 cards.

Because we offer different sizes, we can support working/testing to determine the right choice of card for the right kind of LLM. The Labs’ storage needs are made up of both internal and external systems that support most protocols needed like; S3, native IBM Scale, NFS and block. We can offer secure storage for a project by encryption where the partner/customer owns the key, so at the end of the project, the data is secure.

The Lab is accessed in the most secure way necessary for the partner.

Options for environment access are through a web portal, SSH or VPN.