Leveraging the power of foundation models, generative AI and machine learning, watsonx, helps you a) train, tune and deploy foundation and ML models, b) make most of your data, and c) automate AI lifecycle governance, risk management and compliance.

What's more, with AI assistants powered by watsonx, you can unlock productivity and automate workflows to infuse AI across a variety of business and technical functions such as customer service, HR and code development.

Join this session to see watsonx up, close and personal.