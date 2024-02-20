At the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit 2024 in April, we discussed your business strategy to maximize your generative AI capabilities this year.
At IBM, we understand that successfully implementing artificial intelligence (AI) relies on trusted data, operationalising responsible AI and using generative AI applications that automate and transform how tasks are completed.
We offered demos of our generative AI solutions, including our new AI and data platform, IBM watsonx™. Sessions covered topics such as AI governance, data foundations and more. Also, attendees had the opportunity to discuss their generative AI business use cases with IBM’s Data and Analytics leaders in a one-on-one setting. You can see the presented session content below.
The data leader’s guide for how to use the right databases for applications, analytics and generative AI.
Interactive demo of watsonx.ai
Interactive demo of watsonx.data
Despite recent innovations AI still faces tremendous hurdles: it can be biased, error-prone, it might hallucinate. For it to work, AI must be built responsibly, as the backbone of any new technology is trust. Responsible AI is open, fair, robust, transparent, and ethical. But it’s hard to operationalize AI responsibly. Join this session to understand the value of building and scaling AI responsibly, where we cover:
Leveraging the power of foundation models, generative AI and machine learning, watsonx, helps you a) train, tune and deploy foundation and ML models, b) make most of your data, and c) automate AI lifecycle governance, risk management and compliance.
What's more, with AI assistants powered by watsonx, you can unlock productivity and automate workflows to infuse AI across a variety of business and technical functions such as customer service, HR and code development.
Join this session to see watsonx up, close and personal.
Data Matters. And a strong data foundation is key to successful AI implementations. A data fabric architecture optimizes secure real-time access to high-quality governed data across your enterprise. As IBM's trusted data foundation for AI outcomes, the architecture is composable, allowing IBM to meet clients wherever they are in their data journey.
Join IBM in a discussion on taking your AI implementations from experiment to production.
Experience first-hand, the tooling capabilities in watsonx to help you become an AI value creator - not just an AI user. Immersive use cases on how you can unlock productivity by infusing AI and Gen AI into your applications. Get familiar with how to operationalise AI by making workflows more transparent, bias-free and explainable with AI governance.
