Play a role in designing IBM's most foundational products and webpages by teaming up with designers and developers to combine art and technology.

Art in design: How to captivate users through exquisite design

Charles and Ray Eames teach us how the act of building delight into our work can push design into the realm of art.

 Becoming a designer at IBM

Meet Alice, an Innovation Designer and learn how her Chinese culture has fueled her personal and career journey.

 How to build a professional UX research portfolio

Learn to overcome challenges and create an outstanding UX research portfolio with these practical tips.

Why choose IBM

We aspire to make a lasting, positive impact on the world in business ethics, the environment and the communities in which we work and live in.
Tech for social impact

We actively support initiatives such as Call for Code that bring technology to underserved communities. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
Driving innovation through diversity

We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating the plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Learning new skills every day

IBM has pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030. IBMers have also committed to achieving at least 40 hours of personal learning annually through our skills programs.
Life in Design & UX
"I like to say that my career, in a nutshell, is turning "geek to chic." The focus of my work is turning technical information into interesting, engaging and easily consumable content."

Christina, Content Designer

Roles in Design and UX

Aside from just aesthetics, working in visual design involves creating interfaces that optimize user experience and drive conversion

 User Researcher

Design opportunities, expose problems and study target users, including their needs and pain points, to determine the best insights.

 UX Designer

Work on designing the entire customer journey, including aspects of branding, design, usability and function.

 Content Designer

Collaborate with clients directly on content design while driving outcomes that create both market impact and user impact.

 Brand Designer

Team up with talented graphic designers, creative copywriters and some of the sharpest marketing minds out there on IBM’s brand identity.

 Service Designer

Design for the bigger picture and create sustainable service solutions and optimal experiences for customers and service providers.

 
