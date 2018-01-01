Home Careers Data and Analytics Data and Analytics

Help transform our clients’ data into tangible business value by analyzing information, communicating outcomes and collaborating on product development.

Featured stories

Learn about what type of work you'll be doing.

 
What you can do in Data and Analytics

Working at IBM® means putting technology to work for good. See what kind of projects our IBMers are working on.

 3 new steps in the data mining process to ensure trustworthy AI

Get great tips to be a responsible data scientist when building a model pipeline.

 What is data science?

Learn how data science can help businesses predict, diagnose and solve their problems and how you can be a part of that.
Why choose IBM

We aspire to make a lasting, positive impact on the world in business ethics, the environment and the communities in which we work and live in.
Tech for social impact

We actively support initiatives such as Call for Code that bring technology to underserved communities. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
Driving innovation through diversity

We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating the plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Learning new skills every day

IBM has pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030. IBMers have also committed to achieving at least 40 hours of personal learning annually through our skills programs.
IBM employee posing outside in front of palm trees
Life in Data & Analytics
“If you are curious about technology, and you enjoy what you do, then you are on your way to a fabulous career.”

Doha, Data Engineer

Roles in Data and Analytics Explore a few of our key job categories. Data Architect

From business requirements to logical and physical design in an IT solution, learn to manage all aspects of data and information architecture.

 Available jobs Data Scientist

Work with open source and visual tools, along with flexible and scalable deployment options.

 Available jobs Data Analyst

Support decision-making, client engagements and business operations with your reporting, data mining and data visualization skills.

 Available jobs
Featured Data and Analytics jobs
View all Data and Analytics jobs
Join our talent network

Stay up-to-date on career opportunities in Data and Analytics that match your skills and interests.

 Register