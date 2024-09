The title of IBM Fellow is the company’s pre-eminent technical distinction, granted in recognition of outstanding and sustained technical achievements and leadership in engineering, programming, services, science, design and technology.

IBM Fellows include a Kyoto Prize winner, a US Presidential Medal of Freedom winner, five Turing Award winners and five Nobel Prize winners. Collectively, they have fostered some of the company’s most stunning technical breakthroughs―from the Fortran computing language to the systems that helped put the first man on the moon to the Scanning Tunneling Microscope, the first instrument to image atoms.