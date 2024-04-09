It's not what we think, but how we thought it that fascinates Aaron Baughman. His interest in how the human brain operates began as a boy, playing video games that appeared to think and reason. “I’d build this virtual civilization as the computer created complex economic or military strategies,” he says. “It was amazing. My pursuit of computer science, and of understanding our own brain, probably began right there.”

In college (which included two summers as an IBM intern), Aaron explored the intersection of computing and neuroscience, such as projects to learn how people recover from strokes or manage Parkinson’s disease. This evolved to his focus on neural models applied to computing, which would shape his career. As an IBM consultant, he helped government clients develop biometric systems, and later to adapt IBM Research’s Jeopardy! system for their needs. Since then, his application of technology to sports and entertainment is responsible for high-profile IBM projects such as ESPN Fantasy Football, and generative AI systems to support the Grammy Awards, the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and the Masters Tournament. These combine natural language processing, text summarization, machine learning, data mining, deep learning and computer vision to create new capabilities for broadcasters, reaching fans worldwide and earning an Emmy Award last year for Aaron, his teams and IBM.

“It’s fun to see our work reach so many people through sports broadcasts or fantasy football, but it also prompts many to consider how these machines might augment how they experience the world in other contexts," Aaron says. "If we can predict how a football player will perform, perhaps we can help retailers predict what products will be in demand. Our work can and does influence healthcare, finance and much more.“

As an IBM Fellow, Aaron will lead the design and implementation of AI techniques within the Business Transformation Services portfolio and collaborate across IBM, while continuing to lead the development of AI assets for IBM Live Events. He credits mentors, family and friends for propelling his work—and although he’s an INFORMS Franz Edelman Laureate with 360 patents to his credit, Aaron believes there’s much more to accomplish.

“The speed of innovation is unreal, and the growing availability of AI systems is creating opportunities I couldn’t have imagined even 5 years ago," he says. "I once played games and wondered how they worked, but today my daughter in fifth grade is using AI within a school project and her younger sister understands the concepts too. It’s fascinating to watch all of this and an honor to be a part of it.”