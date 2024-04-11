IBM Sterling Transaction Manager provides a user-friendly web portal that automates manual B2B transactions. This helps save time and money by reducing errors, cutting costs, and improving customer satisfaction with non-EDI suppliers, customers and other trading partners.
This secure solution delivers a customizable B2B transaction management platform to easily digitize B2B transactions, onboard new partners, and foster deep visibility across B2B transaction lifecycles.
Benefit from user-friendly web portals and any-to-any data file translation services to easily comply with EDI standards without needing EDI expertise.
Ensure compliance with established business rules and processes by enforcing document choreography at document and process levels.
Upload and download large Excel files directly through a web application and have the data validated according to your rules in real time.
Gain access to IBM Sterling Business Transaction Intelligence Basic – AI-embedded visibility tools.
Support multiple languages, including English, German, French, Spanish and Chinese.
Use pre-formatted labels, including GS1 MH-10 labels and branded consumer dropship labels, for e-commerce orders.
Share the cost of eliminating manual processes with your suppliers.
Capitalize on proactive B2B process management to reduce errors and manage your document delivery process times.
Assess your company’s Data Exchange Maturity to see how you can lower costs and improve efficiency.