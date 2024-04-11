Approximately two-thirds of companies still use email, phone, fax and postal mail for exchanging B2B transactions with at least 30% of their business partners, according to the Aberdeen Survey sponsored by IBM, "Manual Documents Processing Pain Points."



IBM Sterling Transaction Manager provides a user-friendly web portal that automates manual B2B transactions. This helps save time and money by reducing errors, cutting costs, and improving customer satisfaction with non-EDI suppliers, customers and other trading partners.

This secure solution delivers a customizable B2B transaction management platform to easily digitize B2B transactions, onboard new partners, and foster deep visibility across B2B transaction lifecycles.

Product options

