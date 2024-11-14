BIG BLUE 30: Unlock a 30% discount. Offer is valid until 30 November 2024. Renewals are excluded from promotions.* Get the discount

Transform your business decision-making with data science IBM® ILOG® CPLEX® Optimization Studio is a prescriptive analytics solution that enables rapid development and deployment of decision optimization models using mathematical and constraint programming. With this decision optimization technology, you can: Optimize your business decisions

Develop and deploy optimization models quickly

Create real-world applications that can significantly improve business outcomes Read IBM client case studies Now available: watsonx.ai The all new enterprise studio that brings together traditional machine learning along with new generative AI capabilities powered by foundation models. Try watsonx.ai

Benefits Get started in less than 15 minutes with the developer option, available in monthly and annual subscriptions. View pricing and buy Replace intuition with factual decisions Translate business problems to optimization models and solve them using proven optimization solvers. Solve a range of optimization problems

Uncover mathematical programming, constraint programming and constraint-based models using powerful solvers like CPLEX Optimizer and CP Optimizer. Choose your deployment Choose from on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployment options to successfully deliver prescriptive analytics through mathematical and constraint programming. Gain better outcomes Help reduce operating costs through better allocation of important information with IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio.

Features Mathematical programming solvers

Flexible modeling language/environment

Constraint programming solvers

Product images Scheduling in the OPL IDE and Gantt display For solving scheduling problems in CPLEX Optimization Studio, the OPL language provides many scheduling-specific language constructs. Users can also display results in the Gantt chart within the IDE. Code assist in the OPL IDE In the IDE, the Optimization Programming Language (OPL) is strengthened by an Abstract Syntax Tree which allows to search, replace and recognize a given element as text or as having a certain attribute. Run an OPL run-configuration locally To solve a given model, users must create a run-configuration which consist of models and data sources. Right-click on the run-configuration and choose “Run this” from the menu.

Educational resources Complimentary editions If you’re in academia, get a no-cost and unlimited version of IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio through the IBM Academic Initiative. Courses at no-charge Take advantage of IBM tools and resources to help you become skilled in mathematical modeling. Cost-free workshops Introduce IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio to students with this complimentary workshop.

CPLEX Optimization Studio is very agile and provides answers for any scenario. It prepares us for the future by helping us make better decisions. Nevzat Çakmak Project Manager ÇimSA Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Read the case study

Latest news Manage constraints without explicit modelling Allow the user to incorporate external functions evaluated outside the engine search – for example, from simulation software – into constraints and goals. Get better solutions faster Double speed solution time compared to the default functionality of finding balance between optimal and feasible solutions. Make easy connections to data sources Connect to ODBC, MySQL and CSV without coding using language constructs in IDE through JDBC driver. Use a custom-built connector for other data sources through the dynamic libraries included.

Resources How to download Sign in with your IBMid to access downloads in My Products and Services. No authorization code is required. Log in to My Products and Services Download fixes Fix Central provides fixes and updates for your system's software, hardware, and operating system. Explore Fix Central Product documentation Explore product information and resources for multiple versions of IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio. Read the documentation System requirements Access detailed system requirements for the supported releases of IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio. Access system requirements Product lifecycle Track the support lifecycle of IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio. Explore product lifecycle Decision Optimization Transform business decision-making with powerful optimization solutions. Learn about decision optimization