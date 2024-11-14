IBM® ILOG® CPLEX® Optimization Studio is a prescriptive analytics solution that enables rapid development and deployment of decision optimization models using mathematical and constraint programming. With this decision optimization technology, you can:
Translate business problems to optimization models and solve them using proven optimization solvers.
Uncover mathematical programming, constraint programming and constraint-based models using powerful solvers like CPLEX Optimizer and CP Optimizer.
Choose from on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployment options to successfully deliver prescriptive analytics through mathematical and constraint programming.
Help reduce operating costs through better allocation of important information with IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio.
If you’re in academia, get a no-cost and unlimited version of IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio through the IBM Academic Initiative.
Take advantage of IBM tools and resources to help you become skilled in mathematical modeling.
Introduce IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio to students with this complimentary workshop.
Allow the user to incorporate external functions evaluated outside the engine search – for example, from simulation software – into constraints and goals.
Double speed solution time compared to the default functionality of finding balance between optimal and feasible solutions.
Connect to ODBC, MySQL and CSV without coding using language constructs in IDE through JDBC driver. Use a custom-built connector for other data sources through the dynamic libraries included.
