We start with your business outcome—not a specific technology—to help you build the right solutions to deliver results. Discover new, innovative ideas to solve what's most important for your business and your customers and experience a new way of working that's collaborative, fast-moving and scalable to your entire organization.

While every IBM Garage engagement is different, the core principles remain the same. Garage exists to respond to the challenges enterprise leaders face. But how does Garage work within the context of common areas of focus? Read on to learn how Garage is applied to each of the four pillars of IBM Consulting.