We start with your business outcome—not a specific technology—to help you build the right solutions to deliver results. Discover new, innovative ideas to solve what's most important for your business and your customers and experience a new way of working that's collaborative, fast-moving and scalable to your entire organization.
While every IBM Garage engagement is different, the core principles remain the same. Garage exists to respond to the challenges enterprise leaders face. But how does Garage work within the context of common areas of focus? Read on to learn how Garage is applied to each of the four pillars of IBM Consulting.
The IBM Garage approach breaks the largest challenges you have as an organization down to focus and refine ideas and make rapid progress against them. Our proven practices enable you to manage strategic initiatives in a holistic operating model to de-risk investments, quantify business outcomes, and advance organizational and cultural change. Bold IT transformations, re-imagined customer and employee experiences, intelligently automated business processes — it all starts in the IBM Garage.
IBM pioneered the integration of design and agile practices for the enterprise, and IBM Garage is where that comes to life. Discover new, innovative ideas to solve what's most important for your business and your customers. IBM Garage applies strategy, design and technology to digitally reinvent your business. We take a human-centered, outcomes-led approach to defining your digital strategy and delivering exceptional customer experiences to build your business.
Deeply skilled in all aspects of current and emerging technologies, our IBM Garage experts advise and work with you to ensure every application and service can be deployed and managed where it makes the most sense. With our exclusive tools and assets, you can accelerate the move of your IT infrastructure and applications to the cloud. We’ll work with you to incorporate intelligent insights, automation and integration within your cloud provider ecosystems.
IBM Garage infuses AI into your applications, processes and skills. As a result, you harness the power of AI to radically improve predictions, automation and optimization, helping your organization to make the right decisions faster and more accurately. IBM Garage uses an AI framework and accelerators for AI at scale, providing industry best practices and enabling accelerated delivery timelines.
