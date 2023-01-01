Home Storage FlashSystem

Thank you for restering to our webinar!  Your form was submitted. An IBM representative will call or email you shortly.

{Alternative text for asset}
Learn more about IBM Storage FlashSystem

Find more
Learn more about IBM Storage Defender

Find more
Receive insights you can’t miss

Subscribe today
Market Leadership
A Primary Storage Gartner Leader - the 16th time in a row

Learn why IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for IBM Storage Virtualize.
IBM Storage FlashSystem wins on TrustRadius

IBM Storage FlashSystem won again the Top Rated award from TrustRadius for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on its excellent customer satisfaction ratings.
40% to 90% lower storage costs with IBM FlashSystem

Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were between 40%-90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.
Winning on G2

Based on users reviews, G2 awarded IBM Storage FlashSystem with Users Love Us badge.